Bengaluru’s Atta Galatta aims to inspire children’s literary exploration with AG Book Galatta

November 07, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Vikram Sridhar recalls witnessing a Baul singing performance when he was in school. “At that time, I didn’t fully understand it, but the singer’s voice left a profound impact on me. Even though I couldn’t comprehend the language, there was something in his voice that resonated within me,” he says, “I was fascinated how he could sing so loud without a microphone.” It was the first time Vikram thought about the power of voice. That live performance, in some ways, sowed the seed in Vikram’s mind to pursue performing arts. As a professional storyteller, he, like the Baul singer, relies on the power of voice.

Vikram, who has curated the third edition of AG Book Galatta (a children’s literature festival), believes literature goes beyond books and writing. “It includes various forms of performing arts, theatre, poetry, drama, and even the act of watching,” he says, “Each child possesses diverse interests. While schools often focus on reading and writing, it’s essential to recognise that every child has an inner artist who connects with numerous art forms.” Hence, he has curated festival events designed to engage all five senses.

There is storytelling, quiz, food, puppets, plays, and pets involved in the festival, which will happen on November 4 and 5.

AG Book Galatta is an initiative of Atta Galatta, an independent Indian language bookstore and events space in Bengaluru. “The festival was conceived to celebrate the special connection that children have with books and memories,” says Lakshmi Sankar, the co-founder of Atta Galatta.

“While there are numerous fairs, book events, and launches, our focus is specifically on creating an all-day bookstore event for children. During this event, we replace the regular books on the shelves with children’s books, that they can explore and enjoy. In addition to reading, we also offer various literary activities such as plays, puppet shows, or clowning to create an engaging environment for children.”

This live experience, Vikram believes, is crucial for a child’s overall growth. “In many cities, children today have limited exposure to live performances, as their primary interaction with the arts is through digital media,” he says, “They may not fully appreciate the difference in a live, non-digital, or unplugged performance, where artists can touch you, connect with you, and where you can hear their voices without the aid of speakers. This kind of realism in human performance is becoming increasingly rare for children in this generation.”

Another objective of the festival is to introduce Indian literature that discusses sensitive topics like gender and sexuality, which were out of bounds for children of the previous generation.

“In a recent discussion with publishers, we observed that the younger generation is leaning towards Indian literature. Unlike earlier generations that started with Enid Blyton, Nancy Drew, or Hardy Boys before moving on to fantasy, today’s parents are introducing their children to books that celebrate our culture, traditions, food, and ethnicity. Books like The Boy Who Wore Bangles (by Karadi Tales), which discusses gender, convey important social messages in a subtle and engaging manner,” says Lakshmi.

Atta Galatta wants to make the festival more inclusive, too. “Our previous edition was held at a government school in Coimbatore. We’d like to take the festival to more such places so children from all backgrounds can participate.”

The festival will be on November 4 and 5 at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. For schedule and more information, visit attagalatta.com. Tickets on bookmyshow.com.

