Bell. Book. And Kindle: Looking back at the authors of yore as this year nears its end

Blame it on Christopher Fowler. Or the witching hour past midnight when the ghosts of writers past come knocking at our mullioned windows begging to be let in. They have been banished by bell, book and Kindle. They have been disapparated, as the new boy on the block Harry Potter would say, by the march of time, the demands of the market that crave a new author, a new sensation, and an easily marketable genre that captures the flavour of the moment.

A crime-writer by choice, Christopher Fowler in The Book of Forgotten Authors has twitched the deep red velvet curtains of time and let loose the spirits of 99 writers past and now mostly forgotten. They lie like those bodies often found in wood-panelled libraries, preferably on a patterned Persian carpet in front of a fireplace of dying embers. Fowler kneels over them and performs a literary exorcism that brings them back to life.

A luminous sense

Daphne du Maurier did you say? Or Georgette Heyer, she of the Sprig Muslin-clad ladies who swooned in the presence of snuff-toting Regency dandies and who is still a favourite in the libraries in our Clubs? Fowler begins by being vaguely dismissive. “I’d heard of Georgette Heyer,” he sniffs, perhaps with a pinch of desiccated snuff, “she has fallen into a strange and rather airless niche market, where once she was one of the more popular writers of the country.” So, obviously, he does not give any time or space to Rumer Godden (1907-1998) who with her sister Jon Godden spent her early years in India. Both with her sister, and individually, she wrote with a luminous sense of place and of children trapped in their own small worlds, as in The Battle of the Villa Fiorita or An Episode of Sparrows and Kingfishers Catch Fire, among 60 other books.

Jean Plaidy, writer of historical romances, was better known by her other pen names Victoria Holt, Philippa Carr and Kathleen Kellow. ‘Did you realise that her real name was Eleanor Hibbert, with 200 books to all her names,’ Fowler appears to ask, while naming some of the women writers of the last century in a marvellous compendium of authors who he believes are mostly out of print. Of course, the majority of his authors are men. Fowler started off writing a column ‘Invisible Ink’ for The Independent newspaper in the U.K., and what started as a whimsical quest became a passion, as readers suggested other names and other favourite authors to him. And some women authors like Rosalind Erskine, who wrote the hilariously vivid account of schoolgirl sexual liberation in a boarding school titled The Passion Flower Hotel (1962), were actually men, in this case Roger Erskine.

“The task of tracking them down became obsessive. Unlike musicians or filmmakers, authors can vanish completely. Their print runs can be pulped, copies misfiled, manuscripts lost, banned and burnt. They can be ubiquitous, influential and massively successful only to disappear in their own lifetimes,” writes Fowler in his introduction.

In those brief glimpses you hear the lazy chuckle of Sir Percy Blakeney, the wealthy English fop who morphed during tense moments of the French Revolution as the Scarlet Pimpernel. It was said of him, “They search him here, they search there, they search him everywhere. Is he in heaven or is he in hell, that demned elusive Pimpernel!”

You may not have known that the author was a Baroness Emmuska Orczy, late of Budapest, who was also an artist whose works were exhibited in the Royal Academy.

Fowler also credits her with creating the “first official lady detective with an official status, the spirited feminist Lady Molly of Scotland Yard…” Or when Fowler turns to the real life adventures of Kyril Bonfiglioli, the creator of Charlie Mortdecai, an art thief with attitude who may have had a resemblance to his creator. Fowler describes how Bonfiglioli was able to remove shirt buttons at a party with a sword and fry peas in Worcestershire sauce.

Original fame

Do we really want to know what a “horrible human being” Simon Raven could be? Then again, consider this description of Raven: “Intelligent and charming, he had a tendency to strike 18th century attitudes, marrying ‘for duty’ and sending the notorious telegram to his penniless wife, ‘Sorry no money, suggest eat baby.’”

In this context, we shan’t even mention Lawrence Durrell or his once fabulously entertaining romp through the labyrinth of quadruple depravity in the Alexandria Quartet since Fowler gives him a miss. Maybe Fowler does have a fastidious sense of decorum after all and erases from his memory board those writers who have become fallen angels incinerated by their original fame.

It makes you want to peer deep into the recesses of our own literary past and dust the covers of books by John Masters that must still lurk in the numerous libraries that once flourished in hill stations, garrisons towns and cantonments where army colonels lived with their good ladies, as the wives were known, read The Times of London, and six-week-old copies of Woman and Home.

Just as today’s audiences cannot wait for another segment of Game of Thrones to tease them with tales of unbridled sex and valour, those were the times when readers waited for the next episode of a romantic serial in magazines like Woman and Home. Before anyone scoffs that these were the early Mills and Boons, let it be said that some of the women’s magazine writers have remained successful.

Rosamunde Pilcher is a name that springs to mind. Her serial A Day like Spring defined the genre of timid mousy girls roaring into womanhood at the mere glance from the Lord of the Glen, he of the saturnine gaze and tightly clenched jaw. But what a life! Pilcher is still alive and writing at 93. Her father served in Burma during World War ll and she herself joined the Royal Navy and was posted to Sri Lanka, where she wrote her first short story in 1941.

Her father in Scotland sent the story to Woman and Home where it was duly published. She kept writing to support the family as her husband was wounded during the War, though we are also told that he worked for the jute industry in India. It was only when Pilcher turned 60 that she became famous in the U.S. when an American publisher discovered her book, The Shell Seekers, and made her a household name.

Need we add that, yes, she also wrote for Mills and Boons, which may be why Fowler has not found her in his remaindered list.

Only the seriously depraved will want to dwell on the huge popularity of John Masters (1914-1983) in his heyday. It could be that his aura was enhanced by Hollywood, as was the case with other writers, whose stories were even more famous in their screen versions, as Fowler also reminds us about the runaway success of Gone with the Wind.

Masters’s Bhowani Junction became a runaway hit with Stewart Granger and Ava Gardner, awkwardly draped in a saree, playing the lead roles. Granger reprised his role in Harry Black and the Tiger, again the almost white man saving the day with his gun and a trusty native by his side plying him with “whiskey-wine”. It was, however, Masters’s own lead character, delightfully if inappropriately named Rodney Savage, who had the tiger in him.

It was in the rich multicultural soil of Bengal’s Gangetic delta that the literary Harry Blacks thrived in their many avatars. If not in the proliferationof small magazines that were spawned during the Pujas, the celebrated Coffee House culture of Kolkata created some famous names that are now hardly remembered but are not entirely lost in the silt of the Hooghly.

Does anyone, for instance, recall Sashti Brata, he of the outthrust hip and sardonic tongue who wrote the bitterly provocative My God Died Young in 1968, a wannabe manifesto for the middle-class that never rose? As he was to admit in later life, “My outward actions were frenzied and daring because the inner man was so tame and ordinary.” And again, the sad truth, “I was the shadow of a shadow”, that must surely be the cry of every post-colonial intellectual.

A many-splendored thing

Nirad C. Chaudhuri aimed higher, being a pocket encyclopaedia of Western wisdom and tastes. Maybe because of this and his proclivity to titillate readers with accounts of unbridled Eastern erotic impulses where the royal wives of Vedic princes cohabited with their imported steeds during the Aswamedha rituals, his works are still sometimes read. Not so Harindranath Chattopadhyay (1898-1990), though he was by far the most inventive, irreverent, multi-talented impresario of himself as sage and poet. He may still be remembered for his recitation of ‘Rail Gaadi’ for All India Radio.

Among the women writers of the mid-20th century, the names of Santha Rama Rau and Kamala Markandaya may still elicit a sigh of recognition. Do we include Irawati Karve in this group? Perhaps not, since her superb retelling of the Mahabharata in Yuganta has found a resurgent resonance among neo-feminist writers today.

As for Nayantara Sahgal, who shone with patrician brilliance in that era, one can only marvel that she has not only endured and is still writing in her 90th decade, but that she has become the singularly brave voice of an earlier call to arms that defined our nation.

While airing these thoughts with Nalini Chettur, the last of the great bookshop owners, she shared her memories of Han Suyin. “She was an exquisitely turned-out woman,” said Chettur.

“In her cheongsam, she could also be very sharp and inquisitive about Indian writers. She came often to Giggles [Chettur’s bookshop].” Han Suyin did not hide her communist sympathies during the Cold War nor her feelings for the men in her life. As one critic observed, each time she fell in love it became a ‘many-splendored thing’.

Yet, she too has vanished.

To return to Fowler, one of his strengths is in dealing with famous reputations with that quizzical glance that is so rarely apparent in our own hagiographical remembrances of established names. You need a Harindranath to debunk our sacred cows.

Perhaps even speaking of cows today is to invite stoning. So, moving to the sacred icons Fowler describes, do we still revere the memory of Lobsang Rampa, the monk who surgically opened his Third Eye? Or Idries Shah, born in Shimla, when it was still Simla in 1924, who made a name by purveying the secret lore of the Sufis in his many enchanting books.

Does it matter that Lobsang Rampa was a plumber from Devon named Cyril Hoskin? Do we need to know that Carlos Castaneda (Fowler omits him from the list) never met a shaman in his life? Is it not enough that Don Juan speaks with New Age philosophy when he says, “Feeling important makes one heavy, clumsy and vain. To be a warrior one needs to be light and fluid.”

In this season of light, let us, even if it’s just for a moment, embrace the path of the warrior and walk the realms of imagination with these myriad lamplighters of the past.

The author is a Chennai-based writer and critic.