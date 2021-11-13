Beauty and the beasts: Review of ‘Guilt and Other Stories’ by Harekrishna Deka, trs Mitra Phukan

13 November 2021 16:00 IST

Harekrishna Deka brings his experience as a police officer into his tales of Assam

The cow, now a political animal, is perhaps the most written-about creature in India. ‘Love: An Essay’, the last of the 13 works of fiction collected in Guilt and Other Stories,explores the intertwining of love and hatred during the anti-foreigner agitation in Assam from 1979 to 1985 and thereafter. But it begins with what every school student has had to go through — pen an essay on ‘The Cow’, outlining the bovine’s assets and characteristics.

The police is often the face of the government in rural Assam, which is riddled with communication bottlenecks. Harekrishna Deka retired as Director-General of Police in 2003, pursuing poetry while in service during the turbulent phases of linguistic and ethnic violence in Assam, and then moving on to other forms of storytelling. His observations of society and the political class in the course of his career reflect in tales such as ‘Moustache’, ‘The Captive’ and ‘Yawn’.

‘The Captive’, set at a time when extremist groups killed, extorted and abducted people for ransom, goes beyond the Stockholm Syndrome to portray a hostage’s attempt to understand his captor, whose ideas of justice do not match his own. ‘Yawn’, about the power struggle within a political party, has the machinations of a middle-level politician falling flat because of his inability to suppress a yawn at a critical time.

According to Mitra Phukan, the translator, ‘Yawn’, written in the early 2000s, marks a change in Deka’s style from character- and plot-centric tales to allegory and symbolism. In stories such as ‘Snake’ and ‘The Bestower of Death’, the protagonists or incidents are both real and symbolic or imaginary. But Deka is at his best when he weaves spiritualism and supernatural elements into realistic tales painting the rural landscape and culture of Assam, in stories like ‘Madhusudan’s Bridge’ or ‘The Temple’. The titular story, about an old woman who recalls her role in a long-forgotten murder after becoming an eyewitness to a crime, also belongs to this category.

Guilt and Other Stories; Harekrishna Deka, trs Mitra Phukan, Speaking Tiger, ₹450

