Banana Yoshimoto’s touch: Japan in the everyday

In ‘Mama!’, the second story in Dead-End Memories, the latest collection of her short stories just out in English translation, Banana Yoshimoto’s narrator recalls the texture of what she thought was a routine visit to the staff cafeteria in her publishing office: “I remember thinking to myself how comforting it felt to do things step by step like this. The satisfaction of a meal coming together, one element at a time. That’s the joy of lunchtime, I was thinking, without a care in the world, practically ready to start humming a tune.” The next thing Matsuoka, the narrator, knows, she is violently ill; as it turns out the vegetable curry she had ordered was poisoned by a disgruntled former colleague, though it had nothing to do with her. The rest of this remarkable story is a record of recovery, with Matsuoka negotiating her way through this freak celebrityhood, to find her way back to a measure of equilibrium where she can resume going through her day step by step. It involves gauging her sudden recognition of mortality, as well as coming to terms with her past traumas.

We are, in other words and comfortingly so, firmly in Yoshimoto territory. In it, Matsuoka gains what Haruki Murakami summed up about another Yoshimoto short story “a clearer, more externalized view of herself in the context of her daily life in Japan” (from his introduction to The Penguin Book of Japanese Short Stories, 2018).

Indeed, in a vivid example of her quest for deeper self-awareness, Matsuoka watches herself fall apart when she visits an author to pick up his manuscript and he bombards her with questions about the poisoning. She fumbles for answers, till she is “besieged by an indescribable annoyance,” frustrated to the point of wanting to “walk out of my own body.” She flings the expensive teacup in her hand on the floor, screaming, “I am tired of questions.” Yet, the narrator goes on: “But the other me was calm. I was watching things unfold from a short distance away, in a slight cold sweat.” Getting an externalised view of herself, however, also involves accepting memories of hurt, embracing “strange dreams,” and learning to let go.

Early Yoshimoto

The stories collected in Dead-End Memories (Counterpoint, ₹1,305 Kindle edition) were published in Japan in 2003, and are now available in English in translation from Japanese by Asa Yoneda. In a way, they hark back to the Yoshimoto of Kitchen.

In that novella, published in Japan in the late 1980s when Yoshimoto was not yet 25, the narrator, a young woman called Mikage Sakurai, finds herself alone in the world when her grandmother, her only family, passes away. A young man who was friendly with the older lady asks her to come stay with him and his mother, a dazzlingly beautiful woman who was actually his father. That story of loss, love, joy, violence, whimsy, and self-awareness took Japan, as the now familiar profile of Yoshimoto goes, by storm. In its English translation, it captured the rest of the world.

Yoshimoto has since then published profusely in Japanese, and in English translation. This collection reminds us of what she does best, and timelessly. In the first story, ‘House of Ghosts’, a young woman, Secchan, finds love and validation of her career choice in the family restaurant only after deepening her acquaintance with the ghosts of a couple who used to own the now ramshackle apartment building her boyfriend lives in and which will soon be pulled down. In a world that has since the writing of the story (presumably two decades ago) been gripped by sectarianism and climate change, it is a reminder that self-awareness demands harmony with history and our surroundings.

‘House of Ghosts’ is a striking short story too because at multiple points it seems ready for perfect closure, yet Yoshimoto carries the tale on each time, making it increasingly more spacious till Secchan writes, “My only question is: What if — just if — I hadn’t seen the old couple in Iwakura’s [her boyfriend’s] apartment that day?” It’s not that sighting them was crucial to simply resolving her love story; it’s more that without the awareness of what came before and what surrounds her, she would not have faced her circumstances with such equanimity.