Bal Sahitya Puraskar in Manipuri language for Dilip Nongmaithem

His book - Ibemma Amasung Ngabemma - was selected on the basis of unanimous vote by the Jury and the award would be presented at a later date

October 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Sahitya Akademi has bestowed the ‘Bal Sahitya Puraskar’ 2023 in Manipuri language to Dilip Nongmaithem for his book Ibemma Amasung Ngabemma.

The book was selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Jury comprising three members – Dr. Hamom Nabachandra Singha, Dr. Khundongbam Gokulchandra Singh and Prof. Naorem Bidyasagar Singha, in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose, the Sahitya Akademi said in a statement.

The book was selected on the basis of unanimous vote by the Jury and the award would be presented at a later date.

Mr. Nongmaithem is a retired Assistant Engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department and is also a senior lawn tennis player at the national and international level.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar is conferred on writers for their contribution in the field of children’s literature in any of the 22 languages of the 8th Schedule of the Indian constitution as well as in English and Rajasthani languages.

Instituted in 2010, the award includes an engraved copper-plaque and an amount of ₹50,000.

