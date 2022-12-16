‘Bah! Humbug!’: a look back at Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and the essential humanity it represents

December 16, 2022 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

When the novella opens, Scrooge is a bitter old man with no friends. Three ghosts take him on a journey to show him how he has erred in the way he has lived his life. He had a wretched childhood, not unlike his creator. But should he shun the values of sharing because he was denied happiness once? Is it too late to make amends?

The person — or phantom — who steps in to help is his business partner of years, Jacob Marley. He had passed away seven years ago, and Scrooge, “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner”, is as “solitary as an oyster”. It was Christmas Eve, and when his nephew wishes him a merry Christmas, Scrooge can only retort, “Bah! Humbug!”

When Scrooge goes back to his melancholy quarters in the evening — he lives in his old partner’s home — he is greeted by Marley’s ghost, who is in chains, and warns his friend to mend his ways. The apparition tells Scrooge he will be visited by three spirits on subsequent days who will give him a “chance and hope” of escaping a fate similar to Marley’s after death.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is the first visitor who takes Scrooge to his past, and to a time of great sadness and loneliness, when he was a “solitary child, neglected by his friends”. His only friends are imaginary, for they live in books.

Moved by this experience of going back to his childhood, Scrooge wishes he had been kind to a boy who had come carol singing to his office on Christmas eve — “I should like to have given him something,” he tells the ghost, who whisks him to another Christmas day in the past. Scrooge’s imaginary friends too have disappeared, and he “was not reading now, just walking up and down despairingly”.

Holding a mirror

Next to pay a visit is the Ghost of Christmas Present who holds a mirror to Scrooge’s present and takes him to visit the family of his clerk, Bob Cratchit. Despite not getting any kindness from his employer, Scrooge, the Cratchit family does its best to keep spirits up, with Mrs. Cratchit whipping up a Christmas feast with roast goose, apple sauce, mashed potatoes and pudding, which she fears may wobble because she had to scrimp on ingredients.

They are trying to do their best by their son Tiny Tim who is not well. Being Christmas-eve, the Cratchit family raises a toast to Scrooge, who is considered to be an “ogre” because of his stingy ways. When the ghost takes him to his nephew and niece, Scrooge hears them say: “His [Scrooge’s] wealth is of no use to him. He don’t do any good with it.”

Will the Ghost of Christmas Future be able to bring about a change in Scrooge? In her essay, ‘Scrooge: An Introduction’, Margaret Atwood writes that perhaps a clue to Scrooge’s long life and the popularity he still enjoys lies in the fact that he is neither hero nor villain, he is both, and also an individual whose conflicts we can understand.

“The two halves of Scrooge correspond to our own two money-related impulses: rake in the cash and keep it all for yourself, or share with others. With Scrooge, we can — vicariously — do both.” In the end, says Atwood, Scrooge passes the real test of any literary character: he remains fresh and vital.

The writer looks back at one classic each fortnight.

