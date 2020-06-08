Author Uma Balasubramaniam on her latest book ‘Sayajirao Gaekwad III: The Maharaja of Baroda’

08 June 2020 16:25 IST

Author Uma Balasubramaniam’s latest is a deep dive into the history of the royal Gaekwads of Baroda and Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in particular

A royal family that inspires, a down-to-earth ruler... In her latest book Sayajirao Gaekwad III: The Maharaja of Baroda (Rupa), Chennai-based author Uma Balasubramaniam unravels the story of the king who played a major role in India’s Independence.

Excerpts from an e-mail interview:

Why did you choose to write on Sayajirao Gaekwad III?

I obtained my degree in History and English Literature from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, which was the most prestigious university of that time. The opportunity that presented itself to study in the university founded by the phenomenal ruler Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III was a golden one and richly rewarding in terms of experience. Always fascinated by history, I thought it was time to unravel the history of the royal family of the Gaekwads of Baroda, pay tribute to the great maharaja and the royal family and also make every citizen of India aware of the astounding work that Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III did, not only for Baroda but also for the country. He was one of the prime movers in getting India her Independence. It was time to pay back with gratitude, hence the book.

Tell us one aspect of the Maharaja that is bound to inspire and resonate with today’s world.

There was no ego in the mind and attitude of the great ruler. In all his constructive work for the State, he gave the credit to someone else. It was never, “I have done it but you or he has achieved it.” His administration was only for the benefit of his subjects. His administration was all about making life comfortable for his people and educating them so that they could attain a better standard of living.

Tell us about the research involved.

It took me 18 months to write the book as the research involved spending a great deal of time in all the libraries in Baroda, Gujarat Archives, the British Library in London and the India Office records in London.

Are you a history buff yourself?

I have always been fascinated by history. As a child, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhonsle, the Maratha warrior, was my favourite hero and as I studied European history in college, I admired Napoleon Bonaparte, Queen Elizabeth I and Louis XIV. History weaves romance and spells adventure and there are many lessons to be learnt from the kings and heroes of that era.

What are your other works in the pipeline?

My debut novel was Beyond The Horizon, this book on Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III is my second and I will probably write about another unsung warrior from the past.