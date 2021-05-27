Books

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Author Roxane Gay   | Photo Credit: Facebook/RoxaneGay

Roxane Gay’s latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read.

The author of such works as Bad Feminist and Hunger is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel An Untamed State.

She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.

“I love having a hand in bringing brilliant writing into the world, and over the past 15 or so years, I’ve done that in various editorial capacities that have been incredibly gratifying,” Gay said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It has been a lifelong dream to have a literary imprint of my own where I could publish great books and have the support of a storied publishing house behind me,” she added.

Gay’s new imprint will publish fiction and nonfiction, and, in partnership with Grove, will sponsor a publishing fellowship programme “for candidates who might not have access to the industry through traditional avenues,” according to Grove.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91

Neena Gupta's autobiography to release on June 14

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

‘The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer: Arthur Conan Doyle, George Edalji and the Foreigner in the English Village’ review: When the creator of Sherlock Holmes stepped in to solve a real-life case

Indian English is a Prakrit, not a creole, says linguist Peggy Mohan

‘Making Excellence a Habit: The Secret to Building a World-Class Healthcare System in India’ review: Always on call, a doctor’s life

‘India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present’ review: India in a changing world

The gospel according to the women: Latha Anantharaman reviews Jeet Thayil’s ‘Names of the Women’

‘Blindness’ by José Saramago

I’m attracted to the ways in which the mysteries of water parallel the secrets of the human experience: An Yu

Akash Verma lets his readers decide

Anita Nair’s latest story ‘Why I Killed My Husband’ can be heard in her own voice

Now I follow the Pegan Diet: Dr Mark Hyman

Andrew Cuomo discloses he could earn $5.1 million from book on pandemic leadership

Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

Eminent Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan is no more

‘Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam in India’ review: A sense of disillusionment

‘The Forts of Rajasthan’ review: Sonar Kella and other forts

‘Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh is Reshaping Indian Democracy’ review: Ways and means to navigate a democratic and social polity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 8:44:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/author-roxane-gay-launches-imprint-roxane-gay-books/article34654415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY