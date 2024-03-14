Author Khyrunnisa A says her imagination is inspired by reality and held together with humour

March 14, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Did you hear about the couch potato that said ouch? Well, if one is a couch potato for long, joints in the body are bound to say ouch. But this is about the tuber that went ouch when a couch potato sat on it.

Blending humour and everyday scenes in a typical household with children, Khyrunnisa spins a story about a potato that went missing into a couch and its subsequent adventures.

Blend of humour and adventure

The 20 short stories in her new book, The Couch Potato Who Said Ouch and Other Funny Stories (Red Panda), have her characteristic blend of humour, adventure and facts. All the stories are peopled with children who are refreshingly real.

At her home, cooled naturally by the trees surrounding it, Khyrunisa is hard at work, giving the final touches to three books that are likely to be released by the year-end or by early 2025.

“I do get sleepless nights when the deadline is approaching,” she admits, flashing her dimples in a broad smile.

Talking about her new book, she says each story reflects her concerns about certain issues such as the environment, the proliferation of screens in our lives, popularity of fast food and the pressure of societal expectations on children. Khyrunnisa creates a screen-free world where children play, read, go on picnics, and spent time with their families. There are no ghosts, monsters or aliens in her stories. Instead, there are rats, dogs, cats, cows and all the creatures that most of us encounter in any Indian city. These stories were first published in Dindima, a monthly for children.

“It is possible for children to have fun without gadgets and screens if we encourage them to spend less time on their gadgets,” she says.

So, in ‘Missing Photo’, the mother plays a trick on her family to get them to bond during the lockdowns. In ‘An Unusual Holiday’, two city-dwellers realise that they do not miss their screens in a village without WIFI as they discover several other things that catch their interest.

Dismayed by the mushrooming of fast food joints, Khyrunnisa came up with ‘Full of Beans’ in which two siblings experience the joy of growing their vegetables and eating it too. In a similar vein there is ‘Burger-Mango Rivalry’.

In ‘Hanky Panky’, a youngster shuns the good old handkerchief for tissue paper after a trip to the US. “That story was written after a trip to the US. I was horrified to find people using up so much tissue paper to clean the kitchen, wipe tables, mop up spills and so on. I have seen it catching on in India also where we have always used cloth napkins, towels or handkerchiefs. My concern for the amount of waste being generated found its way into a story,” she says.

By tapping into her childhood memories, Khyrunnisa creates a world that children can relate to. The writer does that cleverly in ‘When The World Turned Blue’ when Neelima turns her world blue and sees everything in shades of blue!

An avid reader and quiz master, Khyrunnisa says when she is writing a story, all that she has read seeps into the story. “But once, I decide to use something in a story, I go back and read up on it to ensure there are no factual errors,” she says.

Almost at the same time as The Couch Potato, Khyrunnisa also wrote Kh Gha Ga, a picture book for young children published by DC Books, a first for the author.

Khyrunnisa’s strength as a writer has been her ability to keep alive the child in her and reach out to the child in her readers. So little Namita, the protagonist of the picture book, loves teaching the plants in her house and even the waves on the beach. It is about her little big adventure one evening.

Khyrunnisa recalls: “My elder sister, Chand, always wanted to be a teacher. So, she used to be busy teaching the plants in our house. I may have recalled that while writing Namita’s story,” she says, adding, “I observe people and scenes around me and that comes into my writing,” she says.

Author of 14 books and one comic, Khyrunnisa is the creator of Butterfingers, aka Amar Kishen, the 13-year-old who gets into all kinds of trouble but manages to get out of it with a generous dose of luck and his perennial optimism.

In her foreword to the book, she states: “My imagination….inspires stories fuelled by reality, driven by my concerns, and held together with humour.”