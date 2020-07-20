Author Jaishree Misra’s lockdown reading list for you

Thiruvananthapuram

A mix of historical and fiction comprises author Jaishree Misra’s — known for novels such as Ancient Promises, Rani and A Love Story for my Sister — list of books for a lockdown read.

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

When the busy London street on which I live suddenly turned eerily quiet and deserted in March, I was, fittingly perhaps, wandering through the distant mythological territory of ancient Greece. It is a feminist re-working of Homer’s The Iliad, telling the story of the Trojan war through the voices of its female victims. Following the #MeToo movement and hearing about the horrors inflicted on female characters...it was a powerful reading experience.

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

Fortuitously, the next book also took me far away from the travails of the lockdown. This is a masterful account of how India came to be ruled by the East India Company, after the fall of the Mughal Empire. It is a carefully researched non-fiction, but Dalrymple is very good at serving up history as though it were a great yarn.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo

I was well into this book by the time #BlackLivesMatter protests took centrestage. The book is a series of interlinked stories, mostly around black women. I was curious because it won The Booker Prize, alongside Margaret Atwood. However, I left was a brimming feeling of empathy for the angry protestors on television.

Small Days & Nights by Tishani Doshi

It is about a woman who returns to India on the death of her mother, to find an unusual inheritance of the house by the sea and a sibling with Down’s Syndrome, whose existence she was unaware of. As I have both a house by the sea and a daughter with a disability, this is sure to have great resonance with me.

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

I also cannot wait to get my hands on a debut work that everyone seems to be talking about. Set against a catastrophic event and a false accusation, it sounds like an urgent and important story about the state of contemporary India.

