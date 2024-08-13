Author Gigi Ganguly explores a whole new world in Biopeculiar 

By Smruti S and Sneha Sadhukhan

Ten-year old Gigi would have never guessed she would become a writer, despite enjoying speculative fiction and fantasy, such as the Harry Potter series. It was while she was in her early 20s, working as a feature journalist, that she realised she had found her groove.

”I used to write about books, food and music, and conduct interviews. The variety gave me so much freedom and such a range. That’s when I realised that I loved writing,” says Gigi who was in Bengaluru for a discussion on her second book Biopeculiar: Stories of an Uncertain World (Westland Books).

Eventually, Gigi realised that she favoured Irish authors, although their works usually fell under the category of British literature. She visited Ireland in 2018 and became fascinated with its culture. She decided to take up a master’s in creative writing in Ireland, following which she published her first book, a novella, One Arm Shorter Than The Other, in 2022.

The book, Gigi says, gave her the confidence to pursue a career in writing. “I stayed back in Ireland, that is where I wrote One Arm Shorter Than The Other. Some of the ideas for this collection were conceptualised over there. Once the novella was published, I believed I could do this.”

Biopeculiar: Stories of an Uncertain World, is a collection of short stories themed around nature, but unconstrained by genre.

Talking about her process, Gigi says, ”I try to have the ending in mind before I start writing so I know this is the goal that I have to reach.” While she sometimes gleans inspiration from other books, at times, she browses the net. “For instance, if I want to do a story on the wind, I’ll just look it up and search for interesting words till an idea forms. At other times, the title comes to me first as it did with Seamlessly Sea, one of the short stories in Biopeculiar.“

More often than not, Gigi says she struggles with the body of her work because, “the middle part of a story should make sense and the motivations of every character should be explicit.” She frowns on fiction that lacks well-defined character arcs. “For me, bad fiction is like a bad film where I don’t understand a character’s motivation or emotion. There should be a reason why a person follows a certain path; it should make sense.”

As an animal lover, she tries to feature them in her work in some way or the other. In Biopeculiar, she has used anthropomorphism, a literary device that attributes human characteristics to non-human entities. Corvid Inspector, a protagonist in one of her short stories, is a detective bird that has been given all the traits of a human detective.

“Most detectives are troubled, they are depicted as battling an addiction or depression or have a tragic back story. I wanted that to reflect in Corvid Inspector as well.”

Although she is a student of Arts and Geography, she has delved into scientific research to add context and depth to her work. Gigi believes she can never do justice to pure science fiction and speculative fiction is what she is more comfortable with because it gives her the pace to experiment with magic realism and fantasy. Gigi is currently writing another work of speculative fiction based on consciousness and AI.