Author Aruna Nambiar’s book recommendations for you

Thiruvananthapuram

23 June 2020 14:35 IST

From a collection of elegant short stories and a travelogue with a touch of humour to hard-hitting novels about race and families, 'The Monsters Still Lurk' and 'Mango Cheeks', 'Metal Teeth' author Aruna Nambiar has an eclectic Reading List for you this week

The Lemon Table by Julian Barnes

For those readers who find themselves too distraught these days to read a full-length novel, I recommend this short story collection, a set of stories about ageing in the trademark elegant style that the author is known for.

Advertising

Advertising

The Help by Kathryn Stockett

At a time when we are re-evaluating our relationships with our domestic workers, this novel makes for an entertaining but thought-provoking read. Set as it is against the backdrop of racism and exploitation of domestic help in 1960s Mississippi, the reader might find parallels in much of the casual discrimination of that time and the attitudes of today’s Indian society.

We are all Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler

A unique, moving tale of family bonds with a couple of breathtaking twists that you will not see coming. All I will say is that one of the underlying themes is of the man versus nature relationship that is in the news today.

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi

No reading list of mine is complete without some humour, and God knows we need to laugh now more than ever. If you’re one of those who compulsively browse through Instagram posts of sourdough bread while opening that packet of Maggi, you might enjoy the savage wit of this collection of articles on food.

Neither Here nor There: Travels in Europe by Bill Bryson

If you only recall the pretty landscapes and magnificent architecture, the author’s hilarious documentation of uncomfortable travel experiences will make you miss Europe a little less.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading at metro@thehindu.co.in