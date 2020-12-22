Books

Author Aparna Karthikeyan talks about the joys of being a pet parent

Have you always wanted a pet but never could have one? Aparna Karthikeyan didn’t want to be one of those people. So, in 2017, she finally got one for herself at the age of 43. That one pup was followed by another and today, she is a dog mother to two indies, Puchu and Shingmo. “We were constantly relocating to different parts of the world and it seemed unfair to subject a poor creature to the travails of being uprooted,” says Aparna, who just moved to Chennai from Mumbai in October.

“My husband was a reluctant dog father, but now he is amazing. It is proof that people can change. My teenaged daughter toilet-trained Puchu; my husband and I seemed unable to make her understand,” she says,

Originally from Chennai, one of the rare things Aparna enjoyed in Mumbai was the beach and the many stray dogs. It was on one of those regular walks that the family met Shingmo, who had been washed up on the beach in a box. She was accepted into the dog pack and when she fell terribly ill, Aparna took her home to care for her better. “I was a fool to think that I could actually take her back to the beach after we nursed her back to health. What should have been a two-day stay has now become two years,” she laughs.

Author Aparna Karthikeyan talks about the joys of being a pet parent

Puchu and Shingmo are the real-life stars of Woof! Adventures by the Sea which captures the ups and downs of life for stray dogs living on a beach. Interspersed with black and white crayon-like sketches by Sagar Kolwankar and first-dog accounts of life on the beach, the book captures the pathos of their lives in a heart-warming, heart-breaking way.

Aparna is aware of the reluctance many people have in keeping a pet for the fear it will die someday. “We don’t stop forming relationships, we don’t stop ourselves from loving because people are going to die or go away from our life. So, why is it different for animals?” she asks.

“‘Don’t be afraid to love’ would be my biggest take away from being a pet parent,” she says.

Meet Coconut, Thug, Thin, Kyra, Fat Brother and other friends of Puchu and Shingmo in Woof! Adventures by the Sea published by Red Panda Books.

Comments
Related Articles

To be a writer, you simply need to write: Anna Todd on ‘After We Collided’

Vajpayee, Sharif spoke over phone in the midst of Kargil War, says book

Sunday quiz: How well do you know these fairy tales?

‘Nothing to Lose’ review: In search of a story

‘The Loss Of Hindustan: The Invention Of India’ review: Land of many histories

‘What We Carry’ review: Cracks under the surface

‘The Fury of Covid-19: The Politics, Histories, and Unrequited Love of the Coronavirus’ review: Making sense of the present

‘Karunanidhi: The Definitive Biography’ review: The life of Karunanidhi and a history of Tamil Nadu

The library’s contemplative isolation is a balm to today’s loneliness

Inside the tortoise: On the literary responses to the ongoing pandemic

The name’s not Bond: John le Carré (1931-2020)

Ferns on her sador: Vaishna Roy reviews Arupa Patangia Kalita’s ‘The Loneliness of Hira Barua’

Breakfast with Kuttan: Review of Usha Rajagopalan’s ‘The Zoo in My Backyard’

Spread the good word about The Community Library Project

Anthony Horowitz talks about 'Moonflower Murders'

This dancer’s new book engages more conversation on mental health issues

Here is a list of books that take you on the route to wellness

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

‘Rebels with a Cause: Famous Dissenters and Why They are Not Being Heard’ review: Engaging with dissenting ideas

‘The Fragrance of Tears: My Friendship with Benazir Bhutto’ review: A friendship that shaped two lives across continents
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 6:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/author-aparna-karthikeyan-talks-about-the-joys-of-being-a-pet-parent/article33395006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY