Audrey Truschke on the Language of History | The Hindu On Books Podcast

In this edition of the Hindu on Books Podcast, we talk to Audrey Truschke about her new book, The Language of History, in which she explains why Sanskrit histories of Indo-Muslim rule, ought to be acknowledged as crucial to the study of Indo-Persian political history.

Truschke, who wrote a biography of the Mughal king Aurangzeb in 2017 for which she received both kudos and brickbats, takes us through cultural encounters through the ages, the importance of history, and her new project.

