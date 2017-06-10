What magic reveals, what magic hides

Had a writer less acclaimed than Arundhati Roy sent this novel as a manuscript to a major agent, it might have been returned with a note: ‘Show more, tell less.’ Of course, no agent writes notes like that to the Roys of the literary world, and of course the advice is rubbish. No amount of showing can save a bad writer, and even an excess of telling can result in an interesting novel by a good writer—as The Ministry of Utmost Happiness proves.

Not that this is a perfect novel, or that it even deserves all the hyperbolic accolades being showered on it in certain quarters. But it is more experimental a work than Roy’s excellent first novel, The God of Small Things, whose radical reputation was far in excess of its structure and style.

The God of Small Things, as a novel, hailed from the mainstream lineage in Anglophone writing—those many children of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens—though, in Roy’s case, thankfully midwifed by John Berger. It spun a tale of individuals in a colourfully post-colonial setting, along well-established lines of Anglophone novel-writing, sometimes brushed with magic, behind which lurked the politics of its author.

One can claim, with some justice, that The God of Small Things used standard fictional props to suck in the ‘global-liberal’ reader, before inserting uncomfortable slivers of doubt into his world-view. This would be a partial defence, and it would leave some things unanswered: for instance, can caste oppression be fully narrated through the moving tragedy of a Dalit whose perfect body has escaped the punishing marks of centuries of deprivation, or can incest be presented as a radical resolution but then not narrated further as the socially and psychically combustive matter that it also is?

Political novel per se

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness uses its share of props too, but, unlike Roy’s first novel, this is structurally and stylistically a political novel per se: the characters in this novel are secondary to its political purposes, as is the narrative style. Hence, one cannot simply lambast its magical ability to wrap up the reader in some stories to such an extent that relevant questions may slip away unnoticed: after all, a political novel, by definition, takes a particular political stand. This also justifies the amount of ‘telling’ in the novel.

Inevitably, this is a ‘big novel’, with restrained ‘magic realist’ elements, sometimes used for anodyne effects, which sadly became the case when the magic realism of mid-20th century Latin American novels, now world classics, entered the literary-commercial mainstream of Anglophone publishing.

One thinks of the woman (Tilo) who, towards the end of the novel, can visit her dead lover (Musa) regularly “through the crack in the door that the battered angels in the graveyard held open (illegally) for her.” There is much well-meaning solace to be found in such uses of magic realism, which worries me as a writer.

Revolving around the story of Anjum (born Aftab and a hijra), and Tilo, an English-speaking woman perhaps modelled on Roy herself, who absconds with one of the children Anjum ‘adopts’, the novel takes us through almost every significant political event to happen in the 20 years that it took Roy to write it.

Anjum and the people she relates to remain central to the narrative, even as the novel proceeds to tell the story of Tilo’s romance with Musa, a Kashmiri who lost his family to a horror perpetrated by the Indian army. (Calm down, Hindutva readers: Pakistan-trained militants commit atrocities in this novel too.) Finally, Anjum and Tilo unite in an unexpected fashion, best left to the reader to discover.

In between, Gujarat happens, as does Kashmir; Prime Ministers appear, and Maoists. Such vastness and diversity—also in the various narrative modes deployed (diary entries, news clippings, a ‘Reader’s Digest Book of English Grammar,’ text messages and a very effective ‘Kashmiri-English Alphabet’)—would have sunk most novels, but Roy’s book keeps sailing, even though some readers might need to resist the temptation of jumping overboard for a pause.

One is reminded of another extraordinary contemporary novelist, V.S. Naipaul. Roy’s politics are entirely different from Naipaul’s, but both are magisterial, opinion-strong novelists who shanghai the reader. The unwary reader is swept away in a pre-determined direction, never given a fair chance to stand, survey and sometimes choose. This is evidently great storytelling for the conservative critics who swear by Naipaul, but one wonders how and why it is accepted without a murmur by the leftist critics who swear by Roy?

One of the reasons the novel succeeds despite everything is Roy’s talent at literally painting with words. At her best, she can make the light of language illuminate dense material reality in ways few writers can match: “She felt the gentle grip of their talons like an ache in an amputated limb.”

But, in a book of such ambition and length, this strength too can deteriorate into mere lushness: “...the idea of leaving took hold and coiled around her like a python.” Notice that here, unlike in the first quotation, the language, idea and image do not add anything to each other, for leaving is not holding, and a python constricts from the outside while an idea presses from the inside. Still, such stumbles are minor ones, unlikely anyway to be faulted by most critics, and the language of the book remains a dream, partly also because it is relieved by other (spoken and written) registers: “Why did you got me arrested and brought me here?”

Another of Roy’s strengths, which makes her a better writer than many, is her ability to empathise across some differences. This is in full flow in this novel, despite its often compulsive surge in predetermined directions, and of course, empathy is essential not just to creativity but also for our fragile humanity. This is what makes the novel and its writer significant, more so in the age of ‘selfies’.

