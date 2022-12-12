Artist Manian’s son reminisces about his father’s travels and research for illustrations for Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan

December 12, 2022 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

When Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan was serialised in Kalki magazine over seven decades ago, the story, characters, and illustrations by artist Manian with their detailing and composition had such an impact that many brides preferred to dress as Kundhavai, Vanathi, or Nandhini. “My father had travelled extensively with Krishnamurthy before taking up the task of illustrating his magnum opus. I was a young chap then, and I remember my father travelling to many places in Tamil Nadu and also to Sri Lanka. His illustrations were deeply impacted by his observations during the travel,” says Maniam Selvan, son of the artist Maniam. “Along with Krishnamurthy, he took up extensive research to understand the characters. If you observe the original illustrations, you will notice that Kundhavai and Arulmozhi Varman have similarly shaped noses, and the jewellery which was a rage those days was based on his observations of ancient Chola dynasty statues/idols and also sculptures at Ajanta and Ellora caves,” says Ma Se as he is known in the artistic circuit.

Speaking at the event Kadhayin Kadhai (story of the story) organised by Nam Oor Nam Veedu, Nam Kadhai, a community organisation founded by architect Thiruppurasundari Sevvel, and The Golden Connect, at the Madras Literary Society, on November 26, the artist dwelt on his father’s spectacular illustrations, which distinctively differentiated traits and features of the 18 pivotal characters in the novel through his art. “For the episode where Vandhiyathevan and Arulmozhi Varman meet for the first time in Sri Lanka, there is a sword fight. Looking at the sheer magnificence of the illustration, Kalki had rewritten the chapter to suit my father’s work. This shows the magnanimity of Kalki. Such images are still etched in the memory of readers,” Ma Se says.

Audiobook artist and founder of Kadhai Osai, Deepika Arun, spent a year and a half narrating the classic for her readers, and developed a board game based on Ponniyin Selvan which was explained to the audience. “As an enthusiast and collector of various board games, I realised there is no Tamil novel-based board game thus far and developed the Ponniyin Selvan game. It took us close to two and a half years to complete the project and release it in August this year,” she says.

The game is designed for three-six players. The actions that the characters do in the novel is the activity they do in this game as well. For example, Ravidasan is an assassin and he plays this role in the game. This is a bluff game, where aal maaraattam (disguised identity) is permitted and the aim of the players is to eliminate all players using their intelligence and strategy, and emerge as the king maker for the Chola dynasty. While knowing the story is an advantage, not knowing it can also be fun.

“Ever since we launched the Tamil Section at the MLS, copies of Ponniyin Selvan have always been in circulation. We also have displayed the bound volume of the original Kalki magazine with Manian's illustration which is only for reference,” says Thiruppurasundari. The event also had a brief presentation by historian and novelist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan who dwelt on facts and fiction in the epic novel that beautifully blends historic facts with fictitious characters and events.

Venkatesh, who has authored a sequel to Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan, titled Kaviri Maindhan, says that Krishnamurthy’s brilliance is in his narration, which focusses on incidents in the earlier days of Raja Raja Chola (Arulmozhi Varman) and not on his life as a king or his conquests. “I am not sure if the author intended Arulmozhi Varman as the hero of his magnum opus, as he had greater emphasis on Vandhiyathevan. His meticulous research and addition of fictional characters made the novel popular. What Bharathiyar did to Tamil poems, Kalki has done for Tamil prose. The post-Independence mood and mindset, that of positivity, matched the narration of Ponniyin Selvan (serialised for four years starting from 1950), where the public were proud of Indian identity and kings who ruled and conquered,” says Venkatesh.