Nala-Damayanthi, narrated as a rom-com, is the latest from best-selling author Anand Neelakantan. Author of the prequel series to the Bahubali films, Anand has always turned to Indian mythology for inspiration. This time around, he wanted to write a love story from Indian mythology, one that would appeal to a contemporary reader. Instead of the usual story of a damsel in distress being rescued by a dashing prince charming, he wanted a story where a woman came to the rescue of a prince in peril.

Dramatic moments

Speaking on the phone from Kochi, Anand says he found two stories of such strong women who have agency – Damayanthi and Savitri. He found Savitri’s story to be quite philosophical and not what he had in mind. “Eventually, I decided to narrate the story of Nala-Damayanthi because it is a dramatic story with many interesting twists and turns. But I have retold the story with a difference - Damayanthi drives the story. It has been narrated from her perspective,” says Anand.

A much loved Kathakali play in Kerala, Nala-Damayanthi, from the Mahabharatha, is the story of a king who loses everything due to a twist of fate. Eventually, after a great deal of hardship, he wins back all that he has lost. Two of Anand’s previous books, Ajaya: Roll of the Dice and Ajaya: Rise of Kali were also based on the Mahabharatha.

Initially, Anand had adapted the story for an audiobook for Storytel in English and Malayalam. “Audiobooks are becoming popular. Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons is an audiobook I did for Audible.” In the audiobook on Nala Damayanthi, Anand has also narrated the part of the golden swan, which plays cupid in the love story.

“Kali, who is responsible for Nala’s misfortune, represents destiny. But I don’t want to see it that way. In my retelling with a feminist perspective, it is Damayanthi’s resolve that wins the day,” he says.

The characterisation, the characters and the movement of the story ... all depend on Damayanthi. Calling it a life-affirming story, Anand points out that the underlying philosophy is that there is nothing called fate. “I see Kali as a creation of human beings. According to Hindu mythology, Brahma is the creator of everything. But Kali, supposedly responsible for fame and fortune, arose from Man’s fear of the future,” he adds.

Swan’s mission

Giving a synopsis of the story, Anand says that when Brahma wakes up after a nap, he realises that of all his creations, Man was the only flawed one. He decides to erase his mistake. Hemanga, the golden swan, persuades Brahma to give human beings one chance to redeem themselves and thereafter takes up Brahma’s challenge to find one person devoid of selfishness. That is how he finds Damayanthi who loves Nala even after his loses his fame, fortune, looks and kingdom.

Nala, Damayanthi, Hemanga and Rituparna take the story forward in the new book. Rituparna, says Anand, lives in the moment and does not believe in God, heaven or hell. He teaches Nala and Damayanthi a life lesson, using which Nala regains his kingdom and fortune.

“There is romance, enchantment, magic, drama and more, everything to beat any contemporary animated film from the best studios. It is a fun-filled story,” avers Anand.

Some of his other books are Asura: Tale of the Vanquished,Vanara: The Legend of Baali, Valmiki’s Women and two books based on the Mahabharata.

Recently, Tale of the Naughty Flying Mountain, a book for children, was also released under Penguin’s Puffin imprint.

