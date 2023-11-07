An excerpt from Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty’s The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community

November 07, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Here’s an excerpt from the book:

‘SILY SIKEN’ AND THE ‘X’ FACTOR: THE HISTORY OF ASSAMESE LANGUAGE

On a summer day in 1973, then Assam chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha visited our tiny town. The occasion had nothing to do with my birth later that evening but it turned out that it had everything to do with the name I would be known by.

Sinha, known to my family, was in Golaghat town of Upper Assam to inaugurate a music school donated by my grandmother in memory of her husband Maheswar Barooah. Since I too happened to be born later that evening, he named me Sangeeta, constructed around the ‘Sangeet’ School he inaugurated. Since then, I have a recurrent problem at hand which I am sure he too had; something akin to the issue that Satyakams, the Sangamitras, the Sanjoys of Assam have or, for that matter, any Assamese whose first name starts with or contains the English alphabet ‘s’. The problem is associated also with those who carry the Assamese surnames Das, Saikia, Sarma, Sarania, Sabhapandit, Sonowal, etc.

Such categories of Assamese forenames and surnames have an inbuilt ‘X’ factor. The consequence of this is that such name-holders pronounce their names in two dissimilar ways across two languages. For those outside Assam, I am S-angeeta (pronounced the way ‘s’ is in English), while being X-ongita for Assamese speakers in keeping with its guttural pronunciation in the vernacular.

This peculiar X pronunciation exists in Assamese because the three commonly used xo alphabets in the language have no correspondent pronunciation in English or Hindi. By the same logic, in transliteration from English to Assamese, the word Assam itself becomes Axom or Oxom when spoken/written in the Assamese language/script.

Since the Mongoloid and Tibeto-Burman stock of languages spoken in Assam also don’t have the pronunciation xo in them, those who speak such languages by birth often replace it with the nearest pronunciation: ho. Thus, my name may sound like Ho-ngeeta (same as ‘h’ in English) in Assam too.

In phonological terminology, the x or xo is the voiceless guttural velar fricative, arguably a feature that makes Assamese the most distinct amongst the languages spoken in eastern India, or in any Modern Indo-Aryan (MIA) language. Such a pronunciation cannot be found in Sanskrit, or the Magadhi Prakrit from which Assamese is considered to have sprung, along with its sister languages Bengali and Odia.

Turning a finer lens on this particular pronunciation, represented by three alphabets—talupiya xo (শ), modoniya xo (ষ), and dontiya xo (স) in written Assamese—is, therefore, essential here to better comprehend the origin of the language, and its antiquity. To get a better idea of the language, one would also have to draw in the similarities in pronunciation of certain consonants between Assamese and some Indo-European languages. Assamese has, anyway, been termed the easternmost of the Indo-European languages by linguists.

The story goes that after examining Aryan languages like Sanskrit and Persian vis-à-vis the European languages, say, Greek and Celtic, etc., linguists worldwide had arrived at the conclusion that there was a mother language of all of these tongues which they termed Indo-European or Indo-German. Out of that language emerged seven more tongues: Celtic, Teutonic, Lithu-Slav, Latin, Greek, Iranian, and Sanskrit. Most scholars have also opined that Central Asia was the cradle of the Aryans, though some locate their origin in Southern Russia.

Anyhow, with the migration of people from that stretch of land in batches, the language carried by them began to change, simply because a language is never static. Aryan migrants are, therefore, typically divided into two linguistic groups based on those changes that they might have absorbed during their relocation to different corners of the world.

Those who replaced the sound sh (श) with ka (क), such as in Greek, Latin, and Celtic and Teutonic languages, are believed to have migrated towards the west. Those who did the opposite, replacing ka with sh, are believed to have settled in India, Persia, Afghanistan, etc. and thereby became the Indians of Aryan origin, Iranians, Albanians, Tracians, and Slavs. An oftcited example of this change in pronunciation is the Sanskrit word shatam (meaning hundred in English) which is centum in Latin. And it is here that the story of the Assamese language (and also Bengali to an extent) becomes interesting. Assamese linguist Debananda Bharali had pointed out in his 1912 book Axomiya Bhaxar Moulik Bisar (The Basic Tenets of Assamese Language) that certain Assamese words follow the norms noted in the first language group, meaning Latin, Greek, etc. For instance, the Sanskrit shyam becomes kaam (kaam sorai, a bird) in Assamese; the Sanskrit word dansha becomes Daak, as in snake bite (xape dake) in Assamese. The Greeks call it dankam. This discovery had led Bharali to argue, ‘Such examples in Assamese language could only indicate that even before those who spoke the “centum” language, such as the Greeks, had left their original land, a group of people may have gone out, that was during the Indo-German language period itself, and might have entered the eastern frontiers of India. And, some within that lot are still holding on to their original pronunciation.’

Bharali, a self-taught linguist, offered a number of such words in Assamese in that book, aside from also arguing that ‘k’ in European languages became ‘p’ in Sanskrit but didn’t do so in Assamese. For example, pongu (lame) in Sanskrit is kunga in Assamese; purva (the easterly winds) is kuruwa in Assamese.

There are examples in Assamese which flout yet another norm, that of the Sanskrit ‘d’ becoming ‘j’ in Greek. The Sanskrit word for the Assamese jah is dah. Even Assamese words like ‘boga’ (the colour white, baga in Bengali) have no similarities with Sanskrit but rather with old Slavonic ‘bondo’. Also the word ‘botor’ (weather) in Assamese is ‘wetter’ in German; ‘selek’ (lick in Assamese) is similar to the Icelandic ‘sleikja’ and German ‘schlecken’; the word ‘suka’ (sharp in Assamese) is similar to Old Slavonic ‘socha’. The word ‘uruli’, meaning ululation, contains the Latin equivalent ululo, meaning to howl, and olu-luzo (howl) in Greek. The Assamese word axuro (asura in Sanskrit) is ahura in Zend Avesta, meaning god.

The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community; Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, Aleph Book Company, ₹999

Excerpted with permission from Aleph Book Company

