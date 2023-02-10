An Englishman’s fellowship with Malayalam — remembering Ronald E Asher and Thakazhi

February 10, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

It was the final winter of the last Millennia. Professor Ronald E Asher and I were seated in a cozy warm London pub discussing Malayalam literature. It was happy hour, the publican didn’t seem to care about a grey-haired, white man in a suit with a University insignia-printed neck tie talking loudly in Malayalam to a youngster. ‘It’s about your grandpa’, Ron said and handed me a bunch of printed A4 sheets of paper, his address cut out from an envelope clipped on top of it. The article was titled ‘ Kerala’s greatest modern writer?’ with a header ‘ 990716-Thakazhi’.

Ronald Asher was a professor of linguistics, dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He was born in England and died in Scotland aged 96 years on the day after Christmas of 2022. Even though his initial works were on Tamil, he was fascinated by other Dravidian languages, including Malayalam. Thakazhi’s novel Scavenger’s Son was his first Malayalam translation (1975) followed by a collection of three stories by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and other works.

I first met Ron in the late seventies when I was a high school student. It was a hot summer afternoon in Thakazhi, my village in Kerala. The merciless sun melted the tar on the narrow road in front of Sankaramangalam, the home of my grandfather, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. As I walked through the verandah, I heard loud laughter and conversations in English from my grandfather’s room. The two men were seated on the dusty floor next to the bed, with two steel glasses, a larger steel tumbler with boiled water and a fancy glass bottle of Scotch whiskey, obviously, a gift. My grandfather’s swift hand movements made the tumblers and bottle disappear into the darkness under the bed. Ron’s half-sleeve white shirt had large sweat marks on them and a shirtless Thakazhi wiped his sweat with his lungi. Hiding a certain embarrassment on his face, my Appooppan asked me in English, “Do you know who this is...? Aargh, this is a famous man from England, he knows Malayalam and has translated Malayalam books to English. Haven’t you heard of Professor Ronald Asher of Edinburgh University?”

He turned to Ron and said, “This is my grandson, he loves it here, he is a Kuttandan boy, perhaps the genes, his friends are around this house and his favourite Ammoomma (grandmother), my wife…”

That was perhaps the first and last time I ever saw Thakazhi having a drink at home. Professor Asher asked what my name was but then to avoid further discussions in English and the obvious embarrassment that I had caused, I escaped to the kitchen, to my Ammoomma. Alcohol was a taboo in our household, though the whole world knew Thakazhi was not a teetotaller.

Ron had this overt curiosity towards Malayalam and Kerala at large, from learning new words to the significance of a shot in a film or the floating mysterious ingredient in Kerala cuisine. I remember Ron eating a fish curry meal with his fingers at a Kerala diner in Oxford Circus and watching a Malayalam film at the London film festival.

I admired Ron’s honesty, discussing his critical observations of the people of Kerala. They were shaped from his experiences with Malayalis and travelling in public transportation, more than what he had learned from Malayalam literature.

Ron’s article on Thakazhi was written a year after my grandfather’s death and he gave it to me for potential publication. Regrettably, it has taken more than 22 years and Ron’s passing for me to go back to it. In the article, Ron says, “It would be a bold person who claimed to be able to name, among the wealth of literary talent that has emerged in the south-west of India during the twentieth century, the author who stands supreme. How, to put it in the simplest terms, does one compare, for instance, the work of a poet and a novelist? What merit is there in a simplistic comparison of two such different writers of prose fiction as, say, Kesava Dev and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer? Nevertheless, if one is to seek a writer whose work best represents Kerala with true distinction, it is difficult to avoid thinking of Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai”.

Today, Ron is known in Kerala for his arduous translation of Basheer’s short stories. Nevertheless it was Thakazhi’s work that attracted him to Malayalam. “My own friendship with Thakazhi began 35 years ago (1960s), during my inaugural visit to Kerala to attempt a more serious study of Malayalam than was possible in London. Believing that the most rewarding entry into the written language would be through creative literature, I decided to turn my attention to the one living Malayalam writer whose name was known in the west and whose Chemmeen I had read in English translation before setting off for South India. I therefore started reading some of his novels and stories in the original,” Ron wrote.

When I shared my experience of learning the letters of the Malayalam alphabet by reciting and writing on a mat of sand, Ron laughed and said, he felt the same way. But the trouble, he said, was that it was different from how, as an English boy, he had learned his English alphabet phonetically.

Ron admired how seriously Thakazhi took it the transcreation (Ron’s phraseology) of his work with him, often answering all his queries in length, either in person or in long hand, by mail.

The professor has expressed his awe about Thakazhi’s accomplishments, the prolific nature of his writing, yet his awareness that he was part of a community of Malayalam writers whose formation Thakazhi shared. “Thakazhi was appreciative of the qualities of his fellow-writers — expressing great admiration, for example for the artistry of Basheer. He believed that an understanding of the writing of his contemporaries was vital to an understanding of his own.”

The academic continues, “Thakazhi introduced me to as many Malayalam writers as possible, including Lalithambika Antharjanam, Kesav Dev, Karoor Neelakanda Pillai, S K Pottekatt and Ponkunnam Varkey. He also showed me around the background to his stories. A memorable one was a road trip with Joseph Mundassery and Kainikkara Kumara Pillai. We saw not only fields, backwaters, and villages with their inhabitants, but also sampled the fare at a toddy shop.”

Thakazhi will be remembered personally as long as any of his friends survive him, and, as an author, as long as there are readers who can appreciate a great story told by a master story-teller, he wrote.

Now it is our turn to pay homage to that Englishman who loved Malayalam, its literature and worked relentlessly towards upholding them internationally.

Raj Nair is an academic, filmmaker and bilingual writer (Malayalam and English) based in Australia. Email: raj@rajnair.com