An early novel with an intriguing narrative technique

Probably the only reference to Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu till 1998 was a mention in Venkatesha Sangli’s book, Sirigannada Granthakarthara Charitrakosha (1960). First published in 1900, Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu resurfaced almost a hundred years later in 1998 through the efforts of Prof. D. A. Shankar, well-known writer and critic. The story of the rediscovery of this novel is itself dramatic as is the writing of it, as Prof. Shankar recounts in his preface.

During a research visit to the British Museum, London, in the early 1990s, Prof. Shankar serendipitously discovered in the pages of The Indian Social Reformer a serialised English novel with a Hindi title, Aysa Kysa Hua, written by one Rodda Vyasrau Venkatrau, who he guessed was a Kannadiga. He gathered that the serialisation of the English novel which began in September 1899 ended abruptly in September 1900 with nine chapters. Issues of The Indian Social Reformer beyond 1899 were not available there, but Prof. Shankar was informed that the India Office Library had them preserved in microfilm. Prof. Shankar notes that this serialised novel sought to deal with social reform, especially the condition of women. The two narrators, both reform-minded young men, are shown to have a strong inclination towards social-reformist ideas of the time.

Dissatisfied with the abrupt ending to a promising theme, Prof. Shankar searched further to see if he could find anything else written by Venkatrau. His search revealed a Kannada novel by name Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu or The Fall of Chandramukhi written by the same writer. In the preface, Venkatrau refers to the serialised novel and says that he had to stop the serialisation midway, because it threatened to grow too large for a newspaper story. He further adds that he has “given the same in Kannada.” This explains the abrupt ending of the English serialisation and the realisation of the Kannada novel. Prof. Shankar brought back a copy of Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu and it was republished by Manohara Granthamala in 1998. From Prof. Shankar’s brief descriptions of the nine chapters of the serialized novel and from reading Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu, it is clear that the Kannada novel is not a translation of his unfinished English novel.

The broad themes of Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu are the blind beliefs and superstitions that afflict Hindu society, and how women are made to suffer to uphold these dubious beliefs. Briefly, the story is of an unemployed Brahmin youth, Haradatta, who feels burdened by his wife and three children. He is forced to work as a watchman in a factory and the meagre salary is not enough to feed his family and also support his vices. Haradatta resorts to manipulating accounts at his disposal, is found out and dismissed from his job. In revenge, he forges some papers and decamps with ₹3000 . He resurfaces in the garb of a holy man, as that costume would help him evade the police and hand him a lucrative profession to lure superstitious and gullible people. After witnessing some convincing tricks of Haradatta, the husband of a childless couple goads his wife, Chandramukhi, to serve the fake swami, so that he may grant them a child. Haradatta gives her a glass of milk laced with an intoxicant so that he could seduce her in her stupor-laden state. She drinks the spiked milk and dies soon after. The police who were on his trail finally catch up with him and he is sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for his misdeeds.

Venkatrau uses the novel to mount a scathing attack on Hindu religion and its customs and beliefs, but ironically the caustic words come from the lips of the fake ‘swami’ Haradatta, as he explains why it is easy to fool people:

The Hindu society is like a blind creature without a torch! Stupid in its thinking! Antiquated in its customs! Foolish in its speech! It believes strongly in the godliness of its ancestors. Its belief is in divine ability! Its trust is in sorcerers. Women are slaves and men are rulers here. If things were not like this, would my following have grown so much?

Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu is a slim novel of only 28 pages, but for its time the novel is remarkable for its bold narrative technique. The novel opens with a first-person narrator, Kalicharan, a reporter for the daily Pioneer in Bhagalpur. Almost like the beginning of a detective novel, Kalicharan receives a terse mysterious telegraphic message from his friend Dhirendra, a police inspector in Alipore, asking him to reach Alipore the next day. Compared to the conventional location-description beginnings of most early Kannada novels, the way Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu begins is almost revolutionary. The mystery deepens as Dhirendra receives Kalicharan without giving him even a hint of the purpose of his urgent message, and at the dead of night, gives him a package and asks him to leave Alipore immediately. Kalicharan opens the package upon reaching Bhagalpur and discovers a manuscript of an autobiographical account of a life of a ’swami’ with Dhirendra’s comments, and a request to publish the account after deleting irrelevant details. From the second chapter onwards, it is the purported autobiography of the ’swami,’ published and presented by Kalicharan. Haradatta turns out to be the ‘swami’ and the second first-person narrator. And as this autobiographical account ends, the narrative returns to Kalicharan, the initial first-person narrator. The novel is constructed as an autobiographical/confessional account of a ‘swami,’ “discovered” and presented by Kalicharan.

The events in Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu, unusually, are set in the towns of Bengal Presidency and Central Provinces of colonial India. The names of places and of the people who inhabit this novel are far removed from the places where Kannada is spoken and the people who speak Kannada. This novel could very well have been a Hindi novel, except that it is written in Kannada.

There is a significant use of Sanskrit in the original Devanagari and Kannada scripts in the form of verses from the plays of Kalidasa and Bhavabhuti. They appear across the novel and are remarkably not translated into Kannada. Therefore, the reader of the novel should know Sanskrit, is able to read the Devanagari script, and know where the verses are taken from to appreciate their use in the contexts of the various situations in the novel. This novel, therefore, unwittingly becomes tri-lingual and polyphonic – the novel itself is in Kannada, but the verses appear in Sanskrit, and there is a scholarly English preface written by the author.

Chandramukhiya Ghaatavu, which began its journey as an English novel with a Hindi name written by a Kannadiga and serialised in an English journal, ends up as a Kannada novel set in colonial Bengal, outside the Kannada speaking areas, the present day Karnataka.