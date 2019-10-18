Not a spin-off: Amruta Patil on her latest book, ‘Aranyaka’

One thing is for certain: Amruta Patil’s latest is a wonderful blend of her earthy aesthetic as a graphic novelist, and her knack for narrating delicate concepts through seemingly simple stories.

The book, Aranyaka, has lines that are at once simple but also laden with meaning that can have multiple interpretations. The illustrations are full, coloured, and deliberate: A yagna fire that has a face with an open mouth, as the rishi’s ladle feeds it with ghee; the sensuous protagonist’s full form behind a purna kumbha; a weaver observing a spider at work in a moment of introspection; or the visual contrasts between a human-made round grove, a rectangular field, and the unshaped, untamed wilderness all around.

Devdutt Pattnaik and Amruta Patil | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Patil has previously worked on modern re-writings of ancient texts: Adi Parva in 2012 and Sauptik in 2016, which reinterpreted the Mahabharata. But this book, she says, is “a most unusual collaboration” with a writer of his own brand of mythological reinterpretations – Devdutt Pattanaik. Aranyaka’s title page claims that while the art and story are hers, the concept is his.

“I created the basic universe of the tale, and innumerable conversations with Devdutt refined and strengthened what I had written and drawn,” Patil says.

Not a spin-off

The protagonist is Katyayani The Large, who meets and takes Y, a person she meets during her exile in the forest, as husband. Easy then to conclude that this work is a rewrite, or spin-off, of the Upanishadic story of Yajnavalkya (a distinguished sage known for his spiritual wisdom and power) and the women in his circle — Katyayani, Maitreyi and Gargi (the latter two renowned debaters of lore). But not quite.

“To be clear, this story is ours, woven out of concepts that are Vedic, that pre-date the Upanishads. It is not a spin-off on the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad. It merely uses as its starting point a slender Upanishadic story of Yajnavalkya and his two wives: the ‘intellectual’ one [Maitreyi], and the one who has the ‘common intellect of women’ [Katyayani], the latter being seen as a lesser thing, because it is bodily and material, rather than cerebral,” she says. “Beyond this, our book has its own trajectory.”

The aim, she adds, is to “question the hierarchy of wisdom”. As the story line progresses, other characters materialise and are each fleshed out superbly. Their face structures, the clothes they wear, the things they say, and the way that the existing poles — of Y, who embodies cerebral intelligence and Katyayani, who draws her wisdom from the kitchen and the forest — react to them are all smart and telling.

Peeling layers

While each character only solidifies our understanding that the story revolves around sage Yajnavalkya, all characters, except Katyayani, are referred to with different, almost code-like names. Maitreyi and Gargi are The Weaver and The Fig, respectively. Yajnavalkya himself is just Y — “name as a query”, Katyayani says in the book.

This deliberate obscuration is to “steer clear from confusion, and from the violent, proprietary knee-jerk responses that we are getting good at as a nation,” says Patil. “I needed the artistic license to tell the story in a specific way. The professions of these three rishikas (female seekers) are metaphorically potent. In Nath literature, women who were potters, weavers, garland-makers were often seen as yoginis with magical powers, feared by hermits. It was interesting to play with that.”

Within Aranyaka, just like within a forest, are different layers – the ideas range from spirituality, the dynamics of heterosexual romantic love, pansexual companionship, and true partnership, to the quest for knowledge of the self as well as everything outside it. Some of this comes from Patil’s keenness to “layer the concepts with [her] own ecological, feminist preoccupations.”

And so, the richly-illustrated Aranyaka has many discoverables on every page. But what was confusing, and to an extent self-indulgent, was the afterword, which details the conversation and collaboration between Patil and Pattanaik (right down to WhatsApp screenshots between the two). If you are to take the story as entirely theirs, and not delve into the worlds of texts from which they have been inspired, this is redundant.

Aranyaka, published by Tranquebar, ₹699, will be launched on October 20.