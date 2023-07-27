Amitav Ghosh’s new book, Smoke and Ashes, launched in Chennai

July 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated July 28, 2023 02:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Once he started researching the subject of his Ibis trilogy — opium, Author Amitav Ghosh said that he realised the power certain myths acquire in silencing history.

“Opium is such an important part of our economic history, but has almost been erased from our understanding of the world. It has left permanent marks on eastern and western India, in a very significant sense,” the author said on Thursday at the launch of his new book Smoke and Ashes: A writer’s journey through Opium’s hidden histories. He was in conversation with singer and activist T.M. Krishna.

Described as a “travelogue, memoir, and an excursion into history”, the book traces the effect the opium trade had on Britain, India and China. In India, the book examines the impact this had particularly on Kolkata and Mumbai.

“Opium trade did not just influence various aspects of commercial and economic life, but also patterns of demography. Large number of people from the trading community from western India began to settle in Kolkata. The commercial character of Mumbai came from the nature of opium relations in that part of the country as did the very colonial character of Kolkata,” he said.

Speaking about how the Opium Department operated in India under the British, as a “bureaucracy within a bureaucracy”, Mr Ghosh called the Purvanchal region, where much of the opium was produced, as a “kingdom within an empire” .

“The department had its own kind of paramilitary forces — that kind of enforced a tight system of surveillance on farmers who were actually producing it below costs. They were forced to do this even during the times of famine, and there was so much resentment,” he said, pointing out that when the war of 1957 began, the opium factory in Patna was where the soldiers first attacked.

Responding to Mr. Krishna, who asked him about the impact opium production and trade had over the years, Mr. Ghosh said that many economic historians had noted that the huge disparity in social indicators in districts that were producing opium and those that were not, lasts to this day.

Mr. Ghosh linked silencing certain aspects of history and how one of the most powerful myths of western modernity had come to be the colonial idea of progress. “By deploying this colonial language of progress and advancement, we can so clearly see that this mechanism has brought the world to the brink of annihilation,” he said, drawing examples from how large tracts of forests were turned over to mining companies and how this had gravely impacted the local populations there.

