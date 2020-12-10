Amit Ahuja, Jairam Ramesh joint winners of Kamaladevi NIF Book Prize 2020

The two winners were selected from a shortlist of six books covering a century of modern Indian history and encompassing a number of genres

Amit Ahuja and Jairam Ramesh were declared winners of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020 on December 10. While Ahuja won it for Mobilizing the Marginalized: Ethnic Parties without Ethnic Movements, Jairam Ramesh was awarded for A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon. The two winners were selected from a shortlist of six books covering a century of modern Indian history and encompassing a number of genres.

Ahuja is Associate Professor of Political Science at University of California. His research focuses on the processes of inclusion and exclusion in multi-ethnic societies. The jury citation for Ahuja’s book says, “This is an elegantly written and accessible work of scholarship that richly illuminates the relationship between social movements and political parties in redeeming the promise of Indian democracy for marginalized groups.”

Jairam Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha MP, was Union minister between 2006 and 2014, holding several key portfolios including environment and forests. Praising A Chequered Brilliance, which is a biography of politician V.K. Krishna Menon, the jury remarked, “Ramesh has delved deep into new archival materials to produce a compelling portrait of a brilliant, complicated, and controversial man, whose public life came to a rather tragic end.”

The 2020 winners will share the prize money of ₹15 lakh and each will each receive the trophy.