‘Ambu’s Wish’ by Parvathi Ramkumar is on the simple joys of childhood

09 November 2020 11:40 IST

Author Parvathi Ramkumar’s third book will fascinate children and adults alike

It is a question as old as Time: what would you ask for if you were granted three wishes? In Ambu’s Wish (published by Mango), author Parvathi Ramkumar revisits this conundrum through the eyes of a child. “I have always been fascinated with the idea of wishes and how they came true. I often used to wonder how, or even if someone could ever be reasonable in making a wish,” says the Kochi-based author, adding, “That is how Ambu’s Wish came to be, though it took a few years to come into fruition as a story.”

Ambu’s Wish is about a little orphan boy who suddenly discovers most of his wishes are being fulfilled. Ambu lives in a guest house at the edge of a forest, with a river, local school house, his puppy and a nearby railway station from where he often watches trains go by, completing his world. Illustrated by Nirzara Verulkar in a dreamy, pencil sketch fashion, the book will resonate with adults too, bringing back memories of childhood daydreams, fairy tales and school life before the business of growing up took centre stage. “More adventures for Ambu is definitely something I would like to explore in the future,” she says.

Ambu’s Wish is Parvathi’s third book; her first was translating her grandfather V Madhavan Nair’s Circus from Malayalam into English, followed by a high fantasy novel called The Grove of the Sun for young adults.

Ambu’s Wish is available to download as an e-book on amazon.in and dcbooks.com