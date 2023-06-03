An extract from NTR — A Political Biography: The Telugu superstar’s dramatic entry into politics

June 03, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

As a Telugu superstar, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or NTR (1923-1996) was not interested in politics, but the story goes that he began following political developments in Andhra Pradesh after his daughter married Chandrababu Naidu, a minister in Tanguturi Anjaiah’s cabinet. He finally made the move to join politics on March 29, 1982, a day after he turned 60. His Telugu Desam Party ousted the Congress which had ruled the then undivided State for 27 years. NTR served as Chief Minister for seven years, and left an indelible mark on Andhra politics and Telugu identity. In NTR: A Political Biography, to mark his centenary year, Ramachandra Murthy Kondubhatla reappraises NTR’s life and legacy. An excerpt:

It was like a plot from one of NTR’s super-hit movies. A man born in a rural lower-middle-class family in a remote village became a superstar in Telugu filmdom and created history in politics as well, by ousting the Congress which had ruled Andhra Pradesh for twenty-seven years. The way he entered politics, named his party and launched it had all the trappings of a gripping drama. But then, there was no Rama Rao without drama.

The switch from a film career to a political one was unexpected. NTR never read newspapers. He would just glance at the cinema section in the dailies and throw the papers aside. He told his close friends that he was not interested in politics or sports. NTR started following political developments in Andhra Pradesh only after his daughter Bhuvaneswari married Chandrababu Naidu, who was a minister in Tanguturi Anjaiah’s cabinet. NTR saw for himself the pomp and circumstance associated with the office of the chief minister when he visited Raj Bhavan to witness his college mate Bhavanam Venkatram taking oath. Rumours were floating that the screen hero had plans to become a real hero by entering politics. This made some Congress leaders lose their sleep.

However, for now, NTR, who would soon turn sixty on 28 May 1982, went back to films. The scripts he selected had political overtones. He was careful to choose themes that would prepare the ground for his political debut. Sardar Paparayudu, Justice Chowdary, Chandasasanudu, Bobbili Puli and Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra were films meant to give him an image that would suit his future political profile. Most of the films mentioned here were box-office hits that had enhanced the popular craze for the hero. His charisma and popularity did not wane till his last film.

Plans under wraps

NTR started keeping an eye on the political developments in Andhra Pradesh. He was interested in how his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu performed. Bhavanam Venkatram’s performance was worse than Anjaiah’s. Indira Gandhi was disappointed once again. NTR was getting calls from his friends and fans, saying that it was the right time for him to enter politics.

NTR was keeping his cards close to his chest. His first steps towards connecting with allies were taken delicately and slowly. NTR by nature was a very organised person. As a film director and producer, he would very methodically prepare the script and screenplay, and finalize the actors, lyric writers and music director before commencement of shooting. He came up in life through sheer discipline and hard work. He was not prepared to announce his decision to enter politics before making adequate preparations.

Behind the scenes, NTR had spent considerable time with friends and Telugu scholars deciding the name of the political party he wanted to launch. This was about two weeks before 29 March 1982, when he planned to make his big announcement.

Picking a lucky date

The date 29 March had a special significance for NTR. It was on that day that his movie Paataala Bhairavi was declared a super hit. It was again on 29 March 1963 that his great movie Lava Kusa was released. Desoddharakulu, the first Telugu social film in colour, starring him, was also released on that date in 1973. He believed it was his lucky date, so he chose to launch his political party on 29 March 1982.

The propitious time fixed was 2.30 p.m. It was in the club hall on the first floor of New MLA Quarters. Thousands of people had gathered there to get a glimpse of NTR. ‘Brothers and sisters,’ said NTR, ‘For the past few months I have been thinking of entering politics. But I was not sure how people would react to the idea. Now I see that so many of you have come here on your own on learning that I would announce my entry into politics. I am overwhelmed by your response. From this very moment I am entering politics.’

The audience repeatedly asked the name of the party. He took out the slip from his pocket and in a filmy style and read out: ‘Telugu Desam Party.’ He said he was a Telugu and his party was Telugu Desam Party. Thus, the TDP was born. He announced: ‘I am a Telugu man. From today onwards, I have decided to devote myself to the cause of our state. I have decided to fight to revive the glory of our cultural heritage and of our language. Therefore, we will call our party Telugu Desam.’

NTR: A Political Biography; Ramachandra Murthy Kondubhatla, HarperCollins, ₹699.

Excerpted with permission from HarperCollins.