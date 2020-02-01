A window for the weird languages: For Indian language publishers, the times are changing

For Indian language publishers, the times are changing — in some ways, for the better. This is not about the technological shifts, bridging the digital divide etc,. which have been endlessly discussed.

I am a regular visitor to international book fairs that focus on the business of publishing. A key aspect of such fairs is selling and buying of translation rights. Buying rights can be quite easy if you have the money. But to find a buyer for your list is tough. When it comes to Indian languages (often slotted under ‘weird languages’ in the West) it is more challenging than finding Mackenna’s gold.

One has to ping, persist, stalk and employ militant non-violence to even get an appointment with a representative of a major publisher. Over the last decade I have done all of the above — and more — with limited success. But now the bamboo curtain across translated writings appears to have lifted. We got a few walk-ins to our stall in last year’s Frankfurt Book Fair offering to consider our titles for translation. Many ‘selling-to-us-meetings’ also turned into ‘buying-from us’ meetings. Publishers are more conscious now of presenting a diverse list, and this has opened a window for Indian language publishers to pitch their works.

Door to the world

Some Indian language writers and writings have received international exposure. Vivek Shanbhag, Ambai, Sangeeta Bandyopadhyay, Rajathi Salma, Geetanjali Shree and Perumal Murugan are among the contemporary writers published (or signed to be published) outside India by noted imprints. Some modern classics like The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die (Bangla, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay), The Tale of the Missing Man (Hindi, Manzoor Ahtesham), The Walls of Delhi (Hindi, Uday Prakash) and Tamarind History (Tamil, Sundara Ramaswamy) are either published or to be published, internationally. A door to the world has clearly opened. But how long will it last? Are there enough Indian language publishers taking rights trade seriously?

In India, my publishing house Kalachuvadu, based in Nagercoil, is located as far away as possible from New Delhi, the publishing capital of our country (as Nagercoil is at the southern tip, I once put up a cheeky poster in Frankfurt that read “Kalachuvadu, the last outpost of Indian publishing”). I stepped into the world of Indian publishing in 2002, so to speak, at the New Delhi World Book Fair. The fair used to be held on alternate years those days. I continued to go to the fair over the next 10 years without harbouring any illusions of making a profit from book sales there. One does not do costing for a window to the world.

When I could get some time away from my stall, I went to meetings and seminars that often happened in the fairgrounds but sometimes outside of it too. Standing in the shadows of the walls, I would observe and absorb everything. In the book fair ground, I was excited to see books sold in about 26 Indian languages, and I would compare the content, printing, production and pricing with Tamil books.

Hallowed halls

But in those hallowed halls where mostly English publishers, editors and intellectuals gathered to discuss Indian publishing, Indian publishing was tantamount to Indian English publishing. Hindi, that spoilt brat of the Indian state, was mentioned now and then. All the other languages were as good as non-existent. Especially when it came to representing Indian publishing to delegations of Western publishers, English publishing became omnipotent and omnipresent. Even today in lit fests, publisher’s forums and conferences, Indian publishing is often merely an euphemism for Indian English publishing.

Topic: Women in Indian publishing. Read: Women in Indian English publishing. Topic: The challenges before Indian indie publishers. Read: As before. Fact? An overwhelming number of publishers of Indian languages are indie publishers and dominate their markets. Here, one should rather discuss the challenges confronting corporate publishers as they enter Indian language markets.

Adversary & ally

English can be an adversary and an ally. Sweeping as it does the entire battalion of Indian language publishing under the carpet, it is a formidable opponent. But when you wish to navigate beyond the ecosystem of your own language, it can be a useful tool. I understood early on that unless one negotiates with English publishing in India, a Tamil publisher can never hope to step into the international publishing sphere.

For many language publishers of the world, rights sales begin when they publish a book. Not so in Indian languages. Without a well translated and edited English text, there is no point in pitching regional books to other languages, including other Indian languages. The translation might happen directly from the source languages, but the acquisition editors can decide to buy only by reading the English translation.

So, the first step would be to sell rights to an English publisher. This can happen in two ways. If you are lucky, there might be an editor in an English publishing house who can read the Indian language text in the original and decide, or one may have to present sample translations. Few years down the road, after the publication of the English version, if the book has the potential to travel outside India, one can include it in the rights catalogue and present it at international fairs.

So it is an uphill task. But it does have the potential to bring in some additional income. In times like these when the economy is in the doldrums and books sales are low, rights trade can lend some support to the publisher and the author. Rights sales can bring some distinction to the profile of the publishing house. Selling rights is a steep but exciting learning curve, one that needs to be negotiated with some business acumen and a lot of passion.

The writer is the editor of Kalachuvadu magazine and publisher of Kalachuvadu Publications.