A thriller inspired by a true story

October 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated October 16, 2023 01:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

V.K. Thajudheen’s life turned upside down one fine day in 2018 and the trials he had endured since then have changed him so much so that he is still reluctant to face an audience.

As Mr. Thajudheen makes it a point to stay away from publicity, journalist-turned-writer Shevlin Sebastian is busy making rounds publicising their book The stolen necklace based on Mr. Thajudheen’s life that they had co-authored.

Speaking to an eager set of readers at the KLF book shop in Kozhikode, Mr. Sebastian delved deep into what made the book click other than that it was a true story.

Mr. Sebastian is known for his children’s books. While The stolen necklace is his first attempt at the thriller genre, it is hardly fiction.

“There is not one line in this book that is fictional. Everything is based on Mr. Thajudheen’s narration of his experiences,” Mr. Sebastian said. He however admitted to prodding the details out of Mr. Thajudheen to recreate a mental image of the scenes. The detailing seems so precise that one could not help appreciate Mr. Thajudheen’s memory even during times of distress.

It was a news article in an online journal three years ago that brought Mr. Sebastian’s attention to Mr. Thajudheen’s case. They met up at Kochi and had several lengthy conversations that led to the book.

“This book is a reminder to society that Mr. Thajudheen’s experience could be anyone’s. Ironically several false cases are being reported across the country every now and then. But the victims in these cases are rarely compensated or the police punished for it,” the author said.

Meanwhile, simplicity is the key to Mr. Sebastian’s successful writing career. “I want a wide range of readers for my works. Keeping the language simple helps,” he said.

He stressed the need for self editing by writers and thanked the universe for getting him good editors who enriched his work and tightened the writing.

He explained how his career as a journalist helped him in building a career in writing. He advised future writers not to be disappointed by initial blocks and to strive hard keeping a positive mindset if they wished to build a career in writing.