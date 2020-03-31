Download books for free and watch literary discussions

So, you always wanted to catch up on reading but just did not find the time to do so. During this period of lockdown, some publications have made their books available on discounts or for free.

Roli Books

Discussions among famous authors will be held on Roli Books social media handles. After Moin Mir and William Dalrymple and Maya Mirchandani and Vir Sanghvi, on Roli Books Instagram Live, on April 1, Alan Wilkins will talk about the 10 Incredible Sporting Moments at 5 pm on Roli Books Twitter Live. On April 3, Kashyap Deorah will talk about Startups in the context of COVID-19. And on April 6, Sunetra Chaudhry will talk about Black Warrant and the recent hangings at Tihar on Roli Books Twitter Live.

For children and young adults

There is a special price promotion on some of Simon and Schuster Children’s e-books on Amazon Kindle. All the books mentioned are available for ₹ 58 on Amazon India: Dork Diaries by Rachel Renee Russell, Rumblestar by Abi Elphinstone, What If It’s Us by Adam Silvera, Yes, No, Maybe So by Becky Albertalli, Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lipincott, They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera, Lady Midnight, Queen of Air and Darkness and Lord of Shadows by Cassandra Clare, Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen, Scars Like Wings by Erin Stewart, Greta’s Story, Fire for Fire by Jenny Han, Ashes to Ashes by Jenny Han, This Lie Will Kill You by Chelsea Pitcher, and The Burning by Laura Bates.

National Book Trust, India

National Book Trust, India has made some of their select titles free to download at https://nbtindia.gov.in/home__90__freebooks.nbt.

Juggernaut Books app

As part of their #Readinstead campaign, Juggernaut app, with its large catalogue of bestsellers and curated-for mobile reads, is now available for free to the entire country.

“Nothing can help you learn and grow, stay calm and focus your mind like a 20-minute reading habit. As India comes to a stand-still (due to COVID-19), we are proud to make the Juggernaut app free for all our readers. We hope people will take this time to grow a new habit, and deepen an old one,” says Chiki Sarkar, co-founder of Juggernaut Books.

Amazon Global Audiobooks

Audible Stories is available for children who are temporarily unable to go to school around the world. Listen to all audiobooks for free, with content ranging from preschool to classic literature, in languages such as English/German/French/Italian/Japanese. You don’t have to do download any app all you have to do is visit stories.audible.com/discovery.

Cambridge University Press

They have made higher education textbooks in HTML format free to access online during the coronavirus outbreak to support universities and their students. More than 700 textbooks, published and currently available on Cambridge Core (online home for academic books and journals) are available online to students through their university library. Also available for free access is a growing collection of research related to the coronavirus until the end of May. For details visit: https://www.cambridge.org/about-us/covid-19/