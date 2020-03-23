A sleep consultant guides new parents on the how to raise a well-rested baby, in a new book

A well-rested baby is half the parenting battle won. In her recently-launched book Sleep, Baby, Sleep: A Bedtime Routine from 8 to 8 (HarperCollins India), Kerry Bajaj, certified by the International Parenting & Health Institute, California, as a baby and child sleep consultant, tells parents how to improve their baby’s sleep. Excerpts from an email interview with the author:

How important is sleep for a baby?

Sleep is everything for babies! It’s so important for their mood, immunity, growth and brain development. Babies release growth hormone during sleep, which is why it’s so important for them to get 11-12 hours of night sleep. When babies start sleeping well, they are more cheerful in the daytime.

What are the benefits of an 8 to 8 sleep routine? From what age can it be followed and for how many years can children be expected to stick to it?

It gives parents a structure for planning the day. If a baby is waking up at 8 am and going to bed at 11 pm, then that’s a 15-hour day. The rule of thumb is that bedtime should be 12-13 hours after the morning wake up time.

Of course, for newborns, bedtime is non-existent! Instead, focus on setting predictable routines for the baby. By three months, you can try to establish a set morning wake up time (plus or minus half an hour) that can be an “anchor” for your day. It’s around three to five months that you’ll start to have a set wake up time, the nap timings will be slightly more predictable, and the sleep schedule will start to fall into place.

Won’t parents who work 9 am to 6 pm miss out on spending time with their children because of an 8 to 8 routine?

This is a tension that I relate to very well, as it affects my family too. That said, I firmly believe that babies and children should not be on the schedule of a working adult. Keep in mind, babies and kids need 11-12 hours of night sleep, while adults only need seven-eight. We can honour the need for sleep and for bonding with a working parent, as challenging as it may be. My husband doesn’t always see the kids before bed, but he makes up for it with time in the mornings, and he always takes the kids out by himself for a big outing on weekend mornings.

Why do most newborns sleep through the day and wake up at night until their third month?

Newborns don’t produce the sleep hormone melatonin in the first few weeks. They don’t know the difference between day and night and they need to be feeding every three hours. However, as the parent, you can be proactive about helping them resolve the “day/night confusion”. The baby should get exposure to natural light in the daytime, especially first thing in the morning. You can dim the lights in the house (or in the baby’s bedroom) after 8 pm. You can be “boring” during night wakeups, rather than chatting with the baby. Also, once your baby has established a good weight-gain pattern, your paediatrician will tell you that you can stop waking the baby up for night feeds and feed on demand instead. If s/he doesn’t, please ask!

What are some common misconceptions around sleep?

A really big one is that if you keep the baby up later, they will sleep better at night. This backfires every time! Whenever a parent tells me that their baby is howling for no apparent reason at 2 am, I ask about the baby’s daytime nap schedule. I almost always find that the baby has a huge gap of awake time between their last nap and bedtime. They are overtired, which is putting stress on their little bodies.

Another misconception is that “it’s just a phase, they’ll grow out of it”. That one is a big pet peeve of mine! Sleep problems can persist for years unless you identify the root cause of the problem and proactively work towards resolving it. I’ve seen too many desperate sleep-deprived mothers being told to be endlessly patient. Sleep doesn’t have to be a source of tension for years on end.

What does sleep deprivation lead to in babies?

As the paediatrician Dr Chittal says in my book, “interrupted sleep = interrupted growth.” Babies release growth hormone during sleep, which is one of the many reasons it’s so important for babies to get 11-12 hours of night sleep. I also hear from parents all the time that when their babies start sleeping well, they are much more cheerful in the daytime.