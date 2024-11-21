A river in spate: growing up Muslim in a syncretic world

For long years one had heard from seniors that when Syeda Saiyidain Hameed speaks, she reminds you of birds on a summer morning. Having read her autobiography, A Drop in the Ocean (Speaking Tiger), one can safely say that her writing is a breeze. The way the essence of her life is captured tells the reader that Hameed not only has a way with words but is also blessed with a fine memory. The social activist and writer retains much of the warmth she experienced, and transmits to the reader the love she was privileged to receive.

Hameed, who has throughout her life married her soft and well measured words with steel in her spine, counts the irascible Khushwant Singh among her mentors. Of course, Khushwant had a way uniquely his own when it came to sharing his skills with upcoming writers, and Hameed was among them. For long years, Hameed lived in Sujan Singh Park in New Delhi where Khushwant stayed with that dreaded message at his gate, ‘Please do not ring the bell unless you are expected’. Those rules were for lesser mortals. With Hameed it was different. He used to invite her to break her fast in Ramzan at his place. And young Hameed would happily go over, share the iftar with him before going to another room to offer her prayers. On such notes of interchanging praises and admiration was built the life of Hameed.

The Bachchan moment

She had other mentors; and a legion of admirers. Yet, interestingly, growing up in Delhi, Hameed, then just Syeda Saiyidain, used to travel by public transport, in a bus, to Miranda House in Delhi University. She would board the bus from Teen Murti. At the next stop, a lanky young man would get onto the bus. For a few kilometres only, Syeda and he would be in the bus, and she would keep admiring him, secretly wishing to go and sit next to him. It took the world much longer to admire him though, long after he had begun his career in cinema with Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’ Saat Hindustani as Amitabh Bachchan. Abbas was Syeda’s uncle, and Bachchan her hero.

Like Bachchan, Hameed had her moment under the sun too, and in fact, a lifetime under the spotlight. Back in her college days, as she recalls in her book, she decided to participate in a beauty pageant. It was unthinkable for her family to have a member walk the ramp. So young Syeda quietly borrowed her elder sister’s Chanderi sari, washed her face with soap, and dared not apply any make-up. With such preparation, she didn’t do badly, ending up at number four. The number was to stick to her across many a banter sessions.

It reminded one of similar frankness shown by Zarina Bhatty in Purdah to Piccadilly (Sage) where she wrote of her early fascination with theatre and acting and parental disapproval. “Once, in a school play, I was to play the role of a newlywed bride, which meant that I had to be dressed as a bride. My parents initially did not allow me to do so while still unmarried, but after a great deal of apprehension, they gave the permission.”

True calling

Beautiful and lovely as those memories were, Hameed’s true calling came a little later when she entered public life. Forget the DTC bus, life was to take the great granddaughter of Maulana Hali places. At one such place, she met Syed Mohammed Abdul Hameed in Canada. He hailed from Hyderabad but his family was based in Karachi. Much before Veer-Zara, an Indo-Pak love story was never going to be without challenges. The two stuck it out, and using the blessings and contacts of her elders, had a quiet nikaah in Delhi with the famous Urdu scholar Gopi Chand Narang being the sole baraati. Over in Canada, as Hameed recalls with candour, she had three babies, contested elections to city council, experienced the crests and troughs of married life before realising her true calling lay in public service, as a member of the National Commission for Women and later, Planning Commission.

All along, Hameed remembered the advice of family friend Mohammad Yunus who told her, “Books will make you famous”. Her house in Delhi, named by her father, was well stocked with books in Urdu, Persian and English. There were shelves with the works of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Allama Iqbal and Maulana Hali. So, she got down to writing poems, stories and even film reviews. She turned into a translator too, beginning with Yunus’ Letter from Prison and Khan Abdul Wali Khan’s Facts are Facts: The Untold Story of Indian Partition before going on to edit four centenary volumes to commemorate Maulana Azad’s birth centenary. In the fitness of things, her research started from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations founded by Azad back in 1950.

A life in books

Brick by brick, book by book, her life continued to emit messages of meaning, hope and dreams; A Drop in the Ocean could as well be a river in spate.

Though she had begun writing as a nine-year-old, Hameed’s literary splash when she was in her 40s sent one’s mind racing to Hameeda Akhtar Husain Raipuri’s My Fellow Traveller (Oxford University Press) where she wrote about her friend Jamil Jalibi goading her to write by gifting her a set of pens and notepads. With some help from Fehmida Riaz, Hameeda wrote, “The pens may be yours, but the hands are mine.” Slowly, a story took shape.

In the case of Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, the story has turned into a nearly 300-page-long life lessons for posterity.

