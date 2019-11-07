A non-romantic compassion

Though the well-known Marathi poet Hemant Divate is steeped in the medley of the metropolis in the era of globalization, he is still extending the possibilities of a Marathi-specific poetic idiom that goes back, to my mind, Tukaram. T.S. Eliot, while speaking of the poetry of Andrew Marvel, described his poetry as 'tough commonsense beneath slight lyrical grace'. The restless and argumentative poetry that Tukaram composed does not sacrifice its ruggedness for the sake of his devotion. He can laugh, jeer at, question and quarrel with his god Vithoba. The two major Marathi modern poets Arun Kolatkar and Dilip Chitre were both heirs to Tukaram’s no-nonsense poetic idiom though neither of them shared Tukaram’s devotion. In one of Kolatkar's most famous poems, a prostitute goes on pilgrimage to Pandharpur to be photographed with Vithal, even at the cost of arousing jealousy in the mind of his divine consort Rukhumayi. The same kind of irreverence pervades and sharpens Divate's poems in this volume.

Following the footprints of Kolatkar and Chitre further into the future-less tense of unending present, Divate's poetry is at two removes from religion and tradition. Neither does it espouse and embrace the Lilliputian humanism of the progressive moderns. Having drunk the waters of Lithe of our age, it is dead to false hopes of Utopias. Like the most haunting of modern poems, Divate's poetry takes us through the ups and downs, twists and turns of superlative superficialities of Mumbai, which, like Baudelair's Paris, T.S. Eliot's London, Valliajo's Lima, is the city of life-in-death.

How does one go about writing poetry when language itself has perished? This question is perennial in Divate's poetry:

The same boy, who spoke with his own friends later,

Self-conscious of his obviously ghati tongue.

What happened to his language?

Kaay zhaala?

In an age when ‘flowers have turned brutish’, according to him, ‘poets have stopped/writing in their own language’. To such poets he presents left-handed compliments in the following words:

Respected geriatrics,

You have taken an entire language

And chewed it down to a cud.

We will consume an entire language all by ourselves.

Wanna bet?

Language that is supposed to connect us to each other and to the world is taken over by trade, technocracy, and digitalization. The subject of such a world belongs nowhere or to no one. We are no more we.

e-ads, e-culture, e-virus, e-corruption

e-affliction hereandthere, hereandthere

e e e e

And Hemant Dayanand Divate

No longer belongs to anyone

Now belongs to this e-world

And here too

He is pulled into a dark alley and buggered.

Then, no more, does he “e e e e!”

Instead he screams “Mummeeee!”

The decay and death of religion, which was once a bond that help people together is another recurrent theme in Divate’s poems. His series on Uncle Pedru are written as if about the last surviving believer in a religion forsaken by god. Clinging to his frayed Bible and the dusty cross, Uncle Pedru advices Divate never to write poetry. But Divate continues to write because he was mad. About religion, Divate writes the following caustic epitaph:

Look,

The naadi holding up the chaddi of religion

Has now slipped from God’s hands

And whatever religion remains

Is left in an elastic chaddi

Filled with darkness, infinite

Now you too,

Refashion religion

To your size

And to your fathers’.

Straight.

The ennui, angst and irredeemable anonymity are marks of the city life that we see in Divate’s poetry. Like god, nature too is abandoning the world of men. When the poet complains to a friend of the disappearance of yellow butterflies, the friend replies casually that brand has been withdrawn. Some of the most sensitive poems in this volume centre around man-woman relationship in the metropolis. Once upon a time the poet’s beloved was exuding ‘the fragrance of Pond’s Dream flower’. But now things have changed. His beloved no more has the same fragrance. But now smells of ‘tired sweat, at once repulsive and enticing.’

Divate’s poetry is a continuation of what Pablo Neruda called ‘impure poetry’. This kind of poetry does not exclude even the most prosaic and quotidian aspect of the world. At its best, it touches deepest chords of our being with a new and non-romantic compassion. Divate’s hybrid Marathi is hard to translate. We must be thankful for his skilled translator and poet Mustansir Dalvi from mapping on the source text to an innovative and imminently readable Indian English. Even in the land of terrible superficialities, one can at times chance upon a moment of communion and compassion.

God appears to those who pray for compassion

Like the whisper of falling flowers.

I have never been able to perceive

The sound of flowers that never fall.