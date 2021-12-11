Realism Books

A home called prison: Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar reviews Manoranjan Byapari’s ‘Imaan’

Manoranjan Byapari’s novel, Imaan, translated by Arunava Sinha from the Bengali original, Chhera Chhera Jibon, is an unsentimental look at poverty, hunger, death, displacement, the human will to live, the desire for company, and the meaninglessness of existence. But, written with Byapari’s characteristic candour, Imaan did not make me sad at all. On the contrary, its black humour made me smile, even laugh out loud at some places.

Sixteen-year-old Imaan Ali had entered jail at the age of six months with his mother, Zahura Bibi, who had been convicted of murdering her husband, Imaan’s father. Imaan’s mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison but she died of tuberculosis within three years. Imaan — innocent, but with no one to litigate for him — grew up in jail among other convicts, spending 16 years there before being finally released. This novel tells us how this teenager, who had “always dunked a plate in a tank of water and poured it on himself” and “had never seen anyone actually dipping themselves in water for a bath”, learns to survive outside the safe confines of the prison.

Teeming world

The safety of the prison for certain people is the central irony: “The jail is much better for a poor man. Outside the jail, you can die on the pavement. No one will care. Here…[three] meals a day [are] assured. Plus a roof, no rain, a blanket in winter.”

This inverted view makes perfect sense when we see the world through the eyes of the protagonist and those around him — all of them migrants from poverty-stricken villages or ecologically sensitive areas, who have turned into illegal squatters in bustling Kolkata. There are ragpickers, scrap-dealers, prostitutes, men who deal in corpses. The novel at times seems more about these colourful peripheral

A home called prison: Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar reviews Manoranjan Byapari’s ‘Imaan’

characters than about Imaan, who appears to be just a means of taking us to the world Byapari wants us to see. We are introduced to them in Chapter 2, which is entirely woven around a death in the squatters’ colony. The characters converge at the dead man’s shack: his widow’s efforts at crying “for fear of being shamed by everyone else if she did not” are as hilarious as painful.

Moments of tenderness

Caste, as is inevitable, plays an important role. Byapari demonstrates how law enforcement agents and public perception are biased when it comes to the caste of an offender. The police would not believe that a “Braahmon” could be a thief, working along with “Kaora Bagdis... Muslims, [and] Namashudras.” Elsewhere, a pickpocket brandishes a Brahmin surname and wears a poita (sacred thread) because the ruse often saves him from thrashings.

Within this makeshift world, there are moments of tenderness too, especially in scenes featuring the three ragpickers, Polashi, Kamini and Brojo. Polashi intrigued me, for whenever she appears she is ready to bathe or clean her body. Is the act of bathing symbolic? Early in the novel, we see Imaan perspiring profusely, the sweat “streaming across the government seal on his arm [marking him as a former jailbird], all but obliterating it.”

The “government seal” stands for a person’s reputation, which is supposedly tarnished forever once they are sentenced to jail. No amount of bathing can clean that stigma.

So, what about Imaan? Does he survive? Is he accepted? Byapari answers these questions in this entertaining novel, which inspires me enough to make me want to read the Bengali original too.

Imaan; Manoranjan Byapari, trs Arunava Sinha, Eka, ₹499

The reviewer wrote this piece in Chandil, where he is currently posted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Literary Review
magazine
Related Articles

The world is too much with them: Review of Sally Rooney’s ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’

Dense with desire: C.S. Venkiteswaran reviews C.V. Balakrishnan’s ‘The Book of Passing Shadows’

Completing Tony’s portrait

Divya Dutta on her second book ‘The Stars In My Sky’, and the importance of gratitude

Finding the self: Review of Sabba Khan’s ‘The Roles We Play’

‘Kabir, Kabir: The life and work of the early modern poet-philosopher’ review: The plurality of an early mystic

‘The World of India’s First Archaeologist: Letters from Alexander Cunningham to J.D.M. Beglar’ review: Discovery of ancient sites through an archaeologist’s eyes

‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’ review: Voice against discrimination

The king as circus-owner: Anusua Mukherjee reviews Anees Salim’s ‘The Odd Book of Baby Names’

The secret store of happiness: Review of Nawaaz Ahmed’s ‘Radiant Fugitives’

‘Season of Migration to the North’ by Tayeb Salih

Dinyar Patel wins the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 for ‘Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism’

Understanding the virus

Where home is a rubbish mountain | The Hindu On Books podcast

‘Indian Innings: The Journey of Indian Cricket from 1947’ review: Perspectives on the willow game

‘The Fractured Himalaya: India, China, Tibet 1949-1962’ review: A march to estrangement

‘Tata: The Global Corporation That Built Indian Capitalism’ review: Viewing India’s economic history through the prism of the Tatas

A taste for gold: Andrew Whitehead reviews Wole Soyinka’s ‘Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth’

Madness in the air: Review of Anirudh Kala’s ‘Two and a Half Rivers’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 4:00:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/a-home-called-prison-hansda-sowvendra-shekhar-reviews-manoranjan-byaparis-imaan/article37922121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY