A framework of paradox: the promise, and problems, of being Bangladesh

January 11, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

The demise of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on November 29 gave the world an opportunity to pause and think about the decades in which the decisions of the U.S. establishment left a permanent mark in the history of the world. Coinciding with the departure of Kissinger, who was revered and loathed by many across the world, the National Security Archives of the United States brought out the “declassified obituary” of Kissinger. One of the segments of the special obituary included conversations on the birth of Bangladesh that make for an important part of South Asian history.

The priceless archive documents the difficult situation that Bangladesh faced during its birth. While President Nixon asked his diplomats not to “squeeze Yahya [Pakistan President] too hard”, the White House was faced with an open mutiny led by Consul General Archer Blood who called the Pakistani crackdown against freedom-loving people of East Pakistan a ‘genocide’. Given its dramatic beginnings, Bangladesh never ran out of ideas for books which are rich with the memories of 1971 and the difficult journey that the country undertook subsequently over the next few decades.

Quest for democracy

As Sheikh Hasina wins another term in office in elections boycotted by the Opposition, we read three books to get a perspective on Bangladesh. Bangladesh: A Political History Since Independence by Ali Riaz presents a portrait of the country which is difficult to sum up. Published in 2016, the book begins with a vivid description of the dawn of freedom in Dhaka and goes on to make sense of the situation that Bangladesh finds itself in at present. Riaz writes about the problems Bangladesh has been struggling with since the beginning, which has to deal with democratic aspirations of its people. He clarifies that the people of East Pakistan fought the legendary battle against West Pakistan’s ruling class in order to establish a democratic framework, yet the quest for democracy has been the most difficult part of Bangladesh’s existence.

His thesis finds resonance as Bangladesh has not fully realised the goal for which it began its journey five decades ago. He also uses the framework of paradox to present his arguments and indeed paradox alone can explain many of the key challenges that Bangladesh is wrestling with. For example, it was the inspiring leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that made millions of Bengalis jump into the uncertain currents of history in the face of opposition from a powerful political-military class which was supported by the U.S.

Yet, it is under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that the country had to confront the prospects of a one-party rule when he launched the BaKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sromik Awami League), a political front comprising the Awami League, Jatiyo League, Bangladesh National Awami Party (Muzaffar) and the Communist Party of Bangladesh that outlawed other political parties and imposed a state of emergency in February 1975. That Sheikh Mujib had a very difficult challenge in the form of the economic situation of the newly liberated country is not in doubt, but it is not clear if the BaKSAL front and a state of emergency were the answers Bangladesh was looking for.

‘Populist authoritarian’

That tragic experiment ended with the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was killed along with most of his family members barring daughter Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana. Riaz has termed the rule of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as “populist authoritarian”. The subsequent period till 1990 was marked by military dictatorships. A large part of Riaz’s narrative focuses on the period of hope that the end of the Cold War brought for Bangladesh with the democratic movement of 1990 that ushered in the governments of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party under Khaleda Zia and the Awami League under Sheikh Hasina.

Currently, he writes, the country finds itself caught in acrimonious politics where consensus on basic democratic principles is not possible. The author expresses his concern about the “flawed” election of 2014 in which the chief opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), refused to participate. Riaz says Bangladesh is a “hybrid regime” that displays attributes of both democracy and autocracy and says that the change of regime and the unique two-party system of the country does not affect the social and economic factors that have shown remarkable upward movement since 1991. Reading Riaz in the context of one more election that concluded on January 7 and which like 2014 was boycotted by the BNP, helps make some sense of the direction Bangladesh is moving towards.

The military, the people

The Bangladesh paradox which is at the heart of Riaz’s work also gets attention from S. Mahmud Ali in Understanding Bangladesh. He writes about the key people — the elite — who have been at the helm of the country’s affairs for more than half a century. Given the fact that the outside world often views Bangladesh as a leader-centric democracy, the author does a commendable job by bringing in the military whose role has been reduced after 1990 though it remains central to the political narrative.

Bangladesh cannot be fully understood without revisiting the traumatic birth of the nation and Anam Zakaria provides a striking, and at times, disturbing narrative. Zakaria’s 1971: A People’s History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India deserves attention as the country wrestles with politics dipped in the traumatic memories of that landmark year which redrew the borders of South Asia. Zakaria’s vast research presents how people from three of the major countries in South Asia remember the events associated with that year. Her deep dive into hair-raising accounts of the violence unleashed by the Pakistani military and the multiple perceptions of that landmark event supplements the work of Riaz and Mahmud Ali, who write about democracy and the power structure in Bangladesh, because after all, Bangladesh is the playground of competing versions of history and perceptions.