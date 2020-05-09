Diaspora Fiction Books

A difficult birth: Review of ‘Hijab’ by Guruprasad Kaginele, trs Pavan N. Rao

Deftly uses the experience of Kannadiga doctors in the U.S. to examine issues of race, religion, gender, medical ethics

Guruprasad Kaginele has brought to Kannada fiction a new world of experience — that of a Kannadiga doctor in the U.S. who negotiates a labyrinth of identities. Hijab is his third novel and the first to be translated into English.

The novel revolves around three doctors from Karnataka, practising at a hospital in the small town of Amoka in Minnesota. As they bide their time to get green cards, an unexpected series of events places them in the middle of a storm of identity politics. A young ‘Sanghaala’ (an imaginary African-Muslim nation) immigrant woman’s refusal to deliver her child through C-section, going against doctor’s advice, unveils stubborn religious and cultural differences and racial prejudices that do not quite lose themselves in the so-called ‘melting pot.’ The process also shakes the doctors’ rather smug notions of their own selves.

The novel is interesting for the way it uses the C-section controversy to bring multiple issues — of race, class, religion, gender, medical ethics and role of new media in opinion-making — into focus. In its best moments Hijab raises some very sharp and uncomfortable questions on identity and assimilation. For instance, a Sanghaali immigrant — once an American soldier in Afghanistan and then a drug peddler — tells the protagonist-doctor in the emergency room: “Back home if you are poor you are hungry. Here it is poverty without hunger. America gives us food stamps, but no decent jobs.”

But Hijab also reveals how hard it is to represent a culture without slipping into easily available stereotypes. In the second part, the novel tries to hurriedly pack in too much and is left with no time to flesh out characters and issues. For instance, the episode of the black man’s killing or the portrayal of the ‘Gulab gang’ Sanghaali women remain mere tropes.

A particularly curious aspect of the translation is that while the African immigrant community is from Somalia in the original Kannada, it is an imaginary nation in translation. Was this choice made to get around questions of cultural representation and stereotyping that can become particularly fraught when the readership is the whole wide world?

Hijab; Guruprasad Kaginele, trs Pavan N. Rao, Simon & Schuster India, ₹499

bageshree.s@thehindu.co.in

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
magazine
Literary Review
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 4:10:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/a-difficult-birth-review-of-hijab-by-guruprasad-kaginele-trs-pavan-n-rao/article31532617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY