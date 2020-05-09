A difficult birth: Review of ‘Hijab’ by Guruprasad Kaginele, trs Pavan N. Rao

Guruprasad Kaginele has brought to Kannada fiction a new world of experience — that of a Kannadiga doctor in the U.S. who negotiates a labyrinth of identities. Hijab is his third novel and the first to be translated into English.

The novel revolves around three doctors from Karnataka, practising at a hospital in the small town of Amoka in Minnesota. As they bide their time to get green cards, an unexpected series of events places them in the middle of a storm of identity politics. A young ‘Sanghaala’ (an imaginary African-Muslim nation) immigrant woman’s refusal to deliver her child through C-section, going against doctor’s advice, unveils stubborn religious and cultural differences and racial prejudices that do not quite lose themselves in the so-called ‘melting pot.’ The process also shakes the doctors’ rather smug notions of their own selves.

The novel is interesting for the way it uses the C-section controversy to bring multiple issues — of race, class, religion, gender, medical ethics and role of new media in opinion-making — into focus. In its best moments Hijab raises some very sharp and uncomfortable questions on identity and assimilation. For instance, a Sanghaali immigrant — once an American soldier in Afghanistan and then a drug peddler — tells the protagonist-doctor in the emergency room: “Back home if you are poor you are hungry. Here it is poverty without hunger. America gives us food stamps, but no decent jobs.”

But Hijab also reveals how hard it is to represent a culture without slipping into easily available stereotypes. In the second part, the novel tries to hurriedly pack in too much and is left with no time to flesh out characters and issues. For instance, the episode of the black man’s killing or the portrayal of the ‘Gulab gang’ Sanghaali women remain mere tropes.

A particularly curious aspect of the translation is that while the African immigrant community is from Somalia in the original Kannada, it is an imaginary nation in translation. Was this choice made to get around questions of cultural representation and stereotyping that can become particularly fraught when the readership is the whole wide world?

Hijab; Guruprasad Kaginele, trs Pavan N. Rao, Simon & Schuster India, ₹499

