A cosmos of folklore and myth

08 March 2021 16:25 IST

Poet-playwright-novelist Chandrashekhar Kambar will release his new collection of poems on Sunday in Bangalore. This writer who was conferred with Padma Bhushan remains the leading modernist poets in Kannada

A marvelous happenstance! Even as we celebrate the news of the eminent Kannada writer and Jnanapith awardee Dr Chandrasekhar Kambar being awarded the high national honour of Padma Bhushan this year, his newest collection of poems Endendigu Shivapura [Forever Shivapura] released in Bangalore. The collection holds the key to the secret of Kambar’s entire oeuvre. In this work, Kambar goes back yet again to that folk place, those folk rhythms, and that folk vision which enliven his writing even today.

What is amazing is not only the versatility of this poet-playwright-critic-novelist, but the sheer prolific nature of his literary output. This time around, in Endendigu Shivapura, Kambar gathers together all the major themes, ideas, and thoughts that run through his writing from the time of his earliest masterpiece, Helatini Kela. But he does not stop with walking us down the memory lane into this microcosmic world of folk myth and rural lore. He traces the multiple shifts and changes that Shivapura passes through with the impact of the urban and contemporary global modernity. Thus, Kambar conjures up a multiple and layered vision of Shivapura in this collection. Besides, his physical journey away from his village in North Karnataka — to Bangalore where he lives at the moment, or to all those major cities in the country and the international metro centres he travels to — only impels him to return to this place in his mind with renewed intensity. Shadows of Bangalore, images of Lalbagh, or even the musings on the President of America can inhabit his literary consciousness. But Shivapura looms like the maternal matrix with which he retains strong umbilical connections.

Advertising

Advertising

Shivapura people trace its origins to the world of gods. But the new global forces bring in an altered idea of time, and a different pace of life into Shivapura. However, Kambar’s Shivapura always regenerates itself because it is rooted in its mythology. For Kambar, myth is the quintessential mode of understanding life and the world. He declares, “I see the whole world mirrored in my Shivapura.”

In sum, this work of Kambar--who writes at the highpoint of his writerly career, all of 84, and steeped in the ripeness and wisdom of this age—is a rare gift to Kannada literature. It is a collection that presents nuanced insights about place, people, and relationships among them. It navigates local, regional, national, as well as international spaces. The poems here are a rich and varied corpus that bring out the deeply personal, as well the public and political, matters that Kambar keenly responds to. To translate them is to capture the precious experiences of a life-time that are woven into this collection.