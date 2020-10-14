A canine calling

In Dog Tails, Radha Thomas shares her journey from being an accidental dog lover to a crusader for the cause of strays

When Radha Thomas and her son Stefan chanced upon a stray pup with a broken paw in their neighbourhood about 10 years ago, little did they know it would be a pivotal moment in their lives.

Radha was afraid of dogs as a child, a fear she carried into adulthood with her, something that the arrival of Daisy (the pup with a broken paw), put an end to. “I used to get terrified if I went some place and a dog started barking. Street dogs moving about in a pack would scare me immensely. But now there has been an about turn — I go towards them. I have completely got over my fear of dogs,” she says, adding that she is still pleasantly surprised when dogs seek her out.

“Back then, I never thought about writing a book about dogs. It is only on looking back at so many weird things that have happened since then, I realised it would be a fun book to write,” says Radha.

Encounters with a dog-whisperer, a pet-nap and ransom situation, doggie-sitters and a fancy lady dog with a car of her own, all feature in Dog Tails, playing out in Cooke Town — a part of the city most Bengalureans would be familiar with.

Radha, who finished penning the book in about two months, has interspersed chapters of her personal experiences with ones on stray dogs. The genetic contamination of native Indian breeds, laws regarding strays, consequences of culling and the ABC Method, are a few topics she covers under the ‘Did You Know?’ heading.

“A lot of this information is available online, but because I wanted to learn more about them, I began researching. I hope it helps people understand strays better,” says Radha, who as an author and former journalist, values the importance of true sources for information.

“After a while you can get through to any dog,” adds Radha who is currently tending to three more strays.

Written with sassy, tongue-in-cheek references to herself, her family, her dogs and her corner of Bengaluru, Radha’s experiences will leave you chuckling, dog lover or not.

All proceeds from the sale of Dog Tails available on Amazon Kindle will go to CARE (Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre), Bengaluru which takes in all stray animals.