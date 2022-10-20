A beautiful web of connected stories: review of Janice Pariat’s Everything the Light Touches

It starts quietly enough. Small eddies of leaves swirl on the ground creating dust devils that leap into the air catching the light. Before long however, they have morphed into a magnificent wish-fulfilling tree hiding many secrets. Janice Pariat is a weaver bird of short stories that she dangles on its many different branches.

Under Pariat’s nurturing gaze, this kalpavriksha, that is named ‘Diengiei’, spreads through time and space. It shelters mysterious tribes and secrets, particularly those from the region high up in the heavily forested mountains beyond Shillong in the northeast of the Indian subcontinent. Pariat has created a near-magical space to which she returns for emotional sustenance, as does the principal narrator Shailin, or Shai.

The book, titled Everything the Light Touches, is deeply reminiscent of Green Mansions, the novel set in South America, written by W.H. Hudson in 1904, and made into film with an ethereal Audrey Hepburn as the spirit of the forest. What makes Pariat’s thesis tragic is that the very same conflicts between civilisation and nature that Hudson portrayed back then, are not just happening today but the battle itself may have been lost long ago.

Everything the Light Touches Janice Pariat HarperCollins ₹799

Goethe and Linnaeus

That may be what gives this volume such a passionate intensity. Pariat’s particular skill is to occupy each different nest that she weaves, not as an interloper but as its original inhabitant. Amongst her occupants are real-life scientific personalities such as the polymath German Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, and Carl Linnaeus, the Swedish botanist and inveterate classifier of the plant species. Both of them belong to the 18th century.

Pariat dispatches Goethe to Italy, where the dolce vita is brimming with wine, art and women, even as he is busy experimenting with plant life and botanical deductions. Linnaeus, meanwhile, with his tediously rabid colonial mindset intent on classifying every plant form with a possible intent on acquisition is sent on a moose hunt (read wild goose chase), to Lapland. Do we add here that Pariat would have been better served to have included 20th century Russian botanist and cytologist Nikolai Vavilov (1887-1943)? His thesis on centres of origin of cultivated plants and biodiversity would possibly have valorised the primal tree that forms a recurring motif.

The third significant occupant is a young woman, Evie, a short form of Evelyn Adela Alexander, presumably a fictional character, whom we follow as she embarks on a ship to India just before the Delhi Durbar of 1911. She is portrayed as a young woman of scientific temper, who clutches tight her copy of Francis Kingdon-Ward, the great botanical explorer of the northeast region, including Tibet, China and Burma.

Deep within Assam

She is determined to avoid the pitfalls of the ‘fishing fleet’ and net a husband when she finally lands in Calcutta in the last flush of its imperial glory. Evie has already fallen for the enigma of Goethe’s scientific writings in her brief university days. Her mission is to discover the mysterious ‘Diengiei’, deep within the forests of Assam. It is as we are given to believe, thanks to Goethe: ‘The Tree that holds all trees’.

Shai lives in the present. We see her first seeking her old nurse Oin from the Khasi side of her family in a village so remote that Shai has to walk her way to get there. Shai, who has left her job and a possible romantic relationship, represents the modern young woman determined to re-invent her identity by digging for her roots, even if it entails various physical deprivations, en suite toilets, for instance, or men, or even individuality.

There’s a wonderful moment when Oin finally gets out of her sick bed and stands on the wet earth outside with Shai. There are several such Earth Mothers that appear throughout the text. Maybe as reminders that they were the original herbalists and healers, who held the secrets of nature that we have plundered.

May the blessings of the ‘Diengiei’ be with us, regardless.

The reviewer is a Chennai-based critic and cultural commentator.