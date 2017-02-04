Reading Room

Defeat is an Orphan; Myra MacDonald, Penguin, ₹599.

A veteran Reuters journalist’s account of the roller-coaster ride that is India-Pakistan relations in the post-nuclear era, the book follows the Great South Asian War - fought on and off since 1947 - which has not been so much won by India as lost by Pakistan.

India’s National Defence: Defining Defence Reforms and Military Modernisation; Gautam Banerjee, Pentagon Press, ₹995.

Written by a former serviceman with a distinguished career in the Army’s Engineer Corps and other departments, the book presents an in-depth analysis of the mismanagement that characterises Indian defence spending. It also offers potential solutions, including the empowerment of the military leadership and modernisation of the military management system.

A Blizzard in my Bones; Yuyutsu Sharma, Nirala Publications, Price not mentioned.

A collection of poems about the ‘world’s first city’ by a Himalayan poet, the book, explores Yuyutsu Sharma’s transformation into a New Yorker. It speaks of colliding cultures, of an artist whose fate it is to wander, and a tender but triumphant vision of a metropolis that belongs to all the world’s people.

Lincoln in the Bardo; George Saunders, Bloomsbury, ₹599.

A work of fiction set in a real historical context, George Saunders’ latest follows Abraham Lincoln’s son Willie’s death and subsequent journeys in the afterlife. Told with humour, pathos and grace, the story deals with the monumental struggle over a young boy’s soul.

Economic History of India AD 1206 - 1526; Irfan Habib, Tulika Books, ₹280

The 14th volume in Irfan Habib’s People’s History of India series, this book covers subcontinental political economy between the establishment of the Delhi Sultanate in the early thirteenth century and the height of the Vijayanagara Empire in the 16th century.

Those Children; Shahbano Bilgrami, HarperCollins India, ₹399.

Bilgrami’s second novel follows the relocation of the Mahmud children from Chicago to Karachi. The move prompts the children to invent a fantasy world and frequently escape into it as they come to terms with a family and a country that is their own but also, in many ways, alien to them.