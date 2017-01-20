Reading Room

Mr Iyer Goes To War; Ryan Lobo, Bloomsbury, ₹ 279.

A take on Don Quixote, set in today’s India, the book features 70-year-old Lalgudi Iyer who lives in a hospice in Varanasi. When he suffers a concussion, he believes he is the reincarnation of Bhima sent to destroy evil and begins an epic adventure across India.

The Modern Monk; Hindol Sengupta, Penguin Random House, ₹ 399.

Over 100 years after his death, how well do we know Swami Vivekananda? Did you know for instance that he loved French cook books or that he was fascinated by ship building engineering? This book unravels the complex facets of this inimitable monk who teaches believed that in order to understand god, first one must understand oneself.

Fractured Tales: Invisibles in Indian Democracy; Badri Narayan, Oxford University Press, ₹ 650.

This book argues that the process of democratisation of the Dalit community has neglected certain communities such as the Musahar, Bansphor and Sapera, while Chamars and Parsis are over-represented. It captures the disillusionment among these ‘invisible’ people.

Survivors; Anamika Mukherjee, HarperCollins, ₹ 299.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, where radiation has contaminated water and turned rodents into monsters, 12-year-old Natasha chances upon a library. In discovering the library lies the only hope of saving their families and perhaps their world.

Battlefields & Paradise; Sabir Hussain, Westland, ₹ 259.

After a stint as a journalist in Times Now, Sabir Hussain decided to chase his life’s dream: a ride from Delhi to Turtuk in Ladakh, India’s northernmost point on the LoC. Read about his breathtaking 3,200-km journey which he undertakes on a shoestring budget.

A melodramatic, spy thriller starring Sonti Srinivasulu aka Agent SS 555 of the Indian Secret Service.

The Sentimental Spy; Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, Juggernaut, ₹60.

