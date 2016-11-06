Future shock

Ray Kurzweil, inventor of musical synthesisers without which A.R. Rahman wouldn’t be A.R. Rahman, holder of 20 doctorates and futurist-in-residence at Google, spends about a million dollars a year to ensure that he eats a scientifically accurate diet which improves his odds of, well, living forever. Kurzweil is a proponent of the ‘singularity’, or that moment when artificial intelligence measurably outpaces that of humans. Kurzweil’s diet is to ensure that he makes it to 2045, which is when he believes this anti-Armageddon — and he thinks it’s a positive development — will come to be and humanity will blast off on a galactic conquest. Futurists are a great source of optimism because those like Jules Verne and Arthur C. Clarke framed our present with their modernist science fiction, and Kurzweil, with his oeuvre such as The Singularity is Near or The Age of Spiritual Machines, is framing how we as human beings ought to be preparing for a future that, quite possibly, may be ‘post human’.

However there are those who aren’t techno-optimists but already worry that — just as Thomas Malthus in the 19th century fretted that population would grow too fast for food production to keep up — advances in Big Data would render millions jobless. Martin Ford, also a futurist, but not on the Kurzweil diet, says in the Rise of the Robots that American job growth, after economic recessions, doesn’t effectively bounce back because many of those jobs are automated during the downturn. Going ahead, says Ford, the robots will take over radiology, surgery, possibly music composition — or many of those jobs that require the ‘human touch’ — and what we’re possibly left with is a few very rich humans, lots of ultra-smart machines and impoverished consumers. Think of Matt Damon, Jodie Foster-starrer Elysium or The Hunger Games-like situations. We can take hope that nobody’s been ever able to get the future exactly right and there may be new complications or discoveries, or miscalculations by the futurists, to improve human life for the majority.

The future, however, always comes sooner than you expect.

jacob.koshy@thehindu.co.in