Fine Print

Wellcome Prize

The longlist for the 2017 Wellcome Book Prize has been announced. Among the twelve nominated books are two by authors of Indian origin, Siddhartha Mukherjee’s The Gene and Paul Kalanithi’s When Breath Becomes Air. The award recognises outstanding work in fiction or non-fiction that deals with health and medicine.

Bloomsbury

Bloomsbury Publishing has announced the launch of Green Tree, an imprint focused on health and wellness publishing. It will launch next month with Breaking Mad: The Insider’s Guide to Conquering Anxiety by Anna Williamson. Other titles include My Sugar Free Baby and Me by nutritionist Dr Sarah Schenker, The Wealthy Body in Business by Tim Bean and Anne Laing.

Lauren Weisberger

Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada is being turned into a Broadway musical by Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick. It will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin is set to release a new short story set in his hugely popular Game of Thrones universe in October 2017. The story will be part of a collection titled Book of Swords, which is being published by Bantam and was edited by Gardner Dozois. It will also feature stories by Ken Liu, Garth Nix and Ellen Kushner among others.

Karthika VK

Amazon-owned publishing house Westland is set to launch a new division focusing on literary and mainstream fiction and non-fiction that will be headed by former HarperCollins India head, Karthika V.K.

Douglas Edward Reeman

Douglas Edward Reeman, the author of the Richard Bolitho series, has passed away. Reeman, who also wrote under the pen-name Alexander Kent, was a British naval officer turned writer whose books drew heavily on his experiences at sea. He wrote 68 novels over a 60-year long career, selling 34 million copies in 20 different languages.

Eddie Redmayne

The soon to be released audiobook version of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be narrated by Eddie Redmayne, the actor who played Newt Scamander in the film adaptation. Originally published in 2001, a new version of the book is set to be released later this year with a new introduction by Rowling.