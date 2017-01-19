A sense of ownership

It is definitely not possible that a book is titled in your name and you do not enjoy it. In one-of-its-kind learning initiative, Bookaboo is set to take children and parents off the screen through a text-based treasure hunt speckled with local illustrations. What makes the book special is that it is customised in the name of the reader.

“Children love treasure hunts and mystery. If a book is titled in their name, irrespective of age, they would love to read and savour it.” remarks, Neeraj Gulati, one of the curators. Each letter in a name is diminutive of a larger context and hence becomes a unique story in itself. “Though the model of the book may be called Western as it incorporates illustrative learning, it is essentially Indian,” says Neeraj.

Various letters correspond to Indian Space Research Organisation, Taj Mahal, Nilgiris, Ranthambore, and the endangered antelope among others, thus localising the narrative. “We have depicted an astronaut in ISRO and not in an agency like NASA,” comments Neeraj. In a linear progression, the reader encounters various clues and elements which eventually leading him/her to the treasure.

But, what is the treasure? “The treasure is the reader himself,” reveals Hetal Gandhi, the co-curator. On the last page, one sees the lines – “It's me! The treasure is me!”. “It elates the children to realise the treasure within. It gives them confidence and helps them in self-actualisation,” notes Neeraj.

The book with a blend of cosmopolitan and nature has a narrative that follows couplets and quatrains incorporating the simple scheme of alphabets. “There is a reason why nursery rhymes follow this simple scheme. It helps to build vocabulary and understand sentence construction,” says Neeraj.

Designed and curated after going through an elaborate feedback and collaborative approach, and interviews with more than 100 children and parents, the book is a brain child of the people for whom it is meant. “The books are organic. We make continuous changes in our texts based on feedback,” adds Hetal.

However, the concept is an adjunct to conventional text based learning and not an alternative. “It is meant to supplement text reading. It is also meant to take both children and parents away from the screen in a technologically driven world,” says Neeraj. Quoting a study, he adds, “reading to a child in an interactive fashion can boost IQ levels by up to six points.”