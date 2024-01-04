GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

47th Chennai Book Fair kicks off at YMCA grounds in Nandanam

Udhayanidhi inaugurates 47th edition of the fair; quoting the Chief Minister, who was unable to attend the inauguration, the Minister says similar book fairs are being held in all the districts

January 04, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presents an award at the Chennai Book Fair on January 3, 2024. 

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presents an award at the Chennai Book Fair on January 3, 2024.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the 47th Chennai book fair at the YMCA college grounds in Nandanam here.

At the event, he said that he was not just the chief guest inaugurating the book fair, but was also participating as a publisher (Muthamizharignar Pathippagam). “The Chief Minister has strictly told me that I would have to pay for the paper and ink and that it cannot expect any leniency,” he added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi further said that he was leaving for New Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Khelo India games, to be helid in Tamil Nadu. “I will also seek financial assistance,” he added.

Reading out Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s address, Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “I am unable to attend the inauguration due to unforeseen circumstances. I wish the 47th Chennai Book fair a huge success. Publishing and selling a book is not just a business. It is a service aimed at spreading knowledge. Such celebrations to spread knowledge should happen more in Tamil Nadu. Reading habit does not just reflect the intelligence of an individual, rather it reflects the growth of society, State and the country.”

Quoting the Chief Minister, Mr. Udhayanidhi said book fairs, similar to the Chennai Book Fair, were being conducted in all districts. “The Tamil Nadu government will conduct an International Book Fair, at a cost of ₹6 crore, in January 16, 17, 18 in which 38 countries will participate at the Chennai International Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. Great Tamil works will be taken across the world,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.