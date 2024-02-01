2024 Jaipur Literature Festival gets off to a colourful start with call to promote ‘literary tourism’

February 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - JAIPUR

The 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) got off to a colourful start in Jaipur on February 1 with a call to promote “literary tourism”, which will boost the economy, widen people’s horizons and support a wide range of genres, languages and cultures. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the five-day event.

The annual literary event at Hotel Clarks Amer will witness the participation of about 550 speakers and artists from across the world, representing a diverse array of voices and perspectives. The JLF has been growing in its size and dimensions over the years and its venue has been shifted from the smaller Diggi Palace heritage structure to the luxury hotel with sprawling lawns.

In her inaugural address, Ms. Kumari said the Pink City of Jaipur, famous for its royal heritage, culture and architecture, had become synonymous with the JLF since its inception in 2006. The event had put the Rajasthan capital on the world map, making it a popular destination for international tourists, book lovers and art connoisseurs, she said.

“Five days of the JLF do more for tourism than what the State government does for attracting the visitors during the entire year,” Ms. Kumari said. Visitors from around the world planned their trips to coincide with the festival, recognising it as an opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of the desert State, she said.

The Deputy CM welcomed the global literary community at the grand launch of the event. A troupe led by drummer Nathulal Solanki of Pushkar sangeet gharana performed with the blowing of conch shells at the inaugural event, while the first session at the front lawn was addressed by legendary lyricist Gulzar and literary historian Rakshanda Jalil.

About a dozen recipients of international literary awards will be in attendance for the five days, talking about the contents of their books and milestones of their literary journey while interacting with a curious audience. The visitors to the JLF will also get a rare opportunity to meet their favourite authors and poets.

JLF producer Sanjoy K. Roy said the 17th edition of the festival would be a carbon-free event, which would encourage the organisers of other events to emulate similar practices. Festival’s co-directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple said the five days of the JLF would turn out to be a “true melting point” of cultures and diversity.

Congress leader and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was among those who visited the festival on its opening day. The organisers also paid video tributes to British historian Patrick French and Indian art critic and historian B.N. Goswamy, both of whom died in 2023.