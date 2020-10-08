Watch | 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

08 October 2020 19:19 IST

A video on the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature which was awarded to American poet Louise Glück

American poet Louise Glück is the winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature. Louise Glück is a professor of English at Yale University. She made her debut in 1968 with a collection of poems called 'Firstborn.’ She has since then published twelve collections and some volumes of essays on poetry.

Advertising

Advertising