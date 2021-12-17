Enjoy an AMA session with your favourite author at BLF 2021

17 December 2021 15:24 IST

The much-awaited Bangalore Literature Festival is scheduled to kick off in the city this weekend

The tenth edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival will be held on December 18 and 19 at the Bangalore International Centre and over 160 authors from India and abroad are expected to be part of the event.

This year will see the debut of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session among the many programs scheduled at the festival. “We thought it would be interesting to adapt the social media concept of AMA as a new way for the reader and writer to interact,” says Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival.

According to Srikrishna, each session would span 30 to 45 minutes allowing readers to get to know writers in a personal and intimate setting, as opposed to the usual method of a talk followed by a Q&A session. Some of the authors who will participate in AMAs are Preeti Shenoy, Gagandeep Kang Pranay Lal and Aakar Patel among others.

“It adds an interesting dimension to the event and it is the first time we are doing this. Hopefully, it will continue in future editions,” says Srikrishna, who believes BLF might be one of the first literature festivals in India to engage in a format like this.

This year, BLF will focus on the many languages of Karnataka — Beary, Tulu, Dakhini Urdu, Navayati — the scripts, writers, impact, relevance and more.

“Another set of sessions will include stories about people, either by biographers or the authors themselves. To keep it interesting, there is someone from different fields, such as Rajiv Vijaykar, the biographer of Laxmikant Pyarelal and Dharmendra, V Sriram Sriram who has written extensively on the city of Chennai, Ravi Venkatesan former chairman of Microsoft India and others.

As many as 120 authors and speakers will be attending the two-day event, while 40 others such as David Baldacci, Moin Mir, Rutger Bregman and others will participate virtually.

“Ultimately, arts and culture, music and literature, provide us with a sense of certainty. Festivals like these are not only a chance for readers to meet authors but also where writers meet their old friends and make new ones,” says Srikrishna.

The Bangalore Literature Festival will be held on December 18 and 19 at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. log on to www.bangaloreliteraturefestival.org for more details.