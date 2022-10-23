Art exhibition in Chennai features different interpretations on the Tree of Life motif

‘Tree of Life’ exhibition at Gallery Veda showcases works of 12 artists, as part of the gallery’s 10th-year anniversary celebrations

Markrana White Marble is the canvas. In it, there is the black mother of pearl sea shells, arranged to form the Tree of Life. As the piece of work sparkles, echoing Indo- Islamic architecture, there is an underlying motif of a leopard staring right at you.

Baroda-based Zunnurain Ahmed Pathan, who created the piece in stone inlay or Pacchikari art, says, “The Tree of Life is a very famous motif in every religion and culture and is a symbol of communal harmony... The leopard is the surprise element. I am using art as a medium of expression of the surroundings we live in.”

This piece is one among the many unique interpretations of the Tree of Life featured in Gallery Veda’s current art exhibition featuring the work of 12 artists, as part of the gallery’s 10th-year anniversary celebrations.

Baroda-based artist Zunnurain Ahmed Pathan’s piece in stone inlay | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Almost every culture has this universal archetype: the tree representing life, wisdom and enlightenment that connects the three worlds — the one above, the earth, and the netherworld. This cosmic connector of sorts has been interpreted in countless ways across cultures and has different meanings and representations in ancient artworks. However, artists here approach it from a philosophical and political point of view.

The show is curated by artist Annapurna Madipadiga and showcases artworks, installations and paintings.

Jaipur-based artist Vijay Sharma says he is attempting to preserve our cultural heritage with his work, which focuses on royalty. “Culture and heritage are our roots, as is royalty. And nature and culture are interlinked, without which life is incomplete,” he says. Titled 'Reboot Series', the paintings features the royalty of the olden days replete with the opulence and flourish of the royal class and juxtapose it with elements of nature.

One cannot separate the art from the artist in Vijay’s work. Whilst the paintings feature royalty, with motifs from nature, plants and animals, it also has a miniature version of the artist on the canvas. “I am curious when it comes to heritage and culture and often lose myself when I admire art. And that is why I painted myself on the canvas,” he says.

Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s oil on canvas work titled ‘Upvan’ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Annapurna says she chose this theme because she wanted to give a new dimension to the ubiquitous Tree of Life symbol. Curating the art has been a learning experience, says Annapurna who has been reading up on the concept of Tree of Life for a long time. "It is a motif seen in almost all cultures and connects them. We have seen it get interpreted in a traditional format. I wanted to bring a new perspective and interpret it through different mediums of art."

The work of each artist is different and based on their life experiences. They have used the milieu they come from, landscape they live in, interweaving elements of culture, tradition and Nature together.

"It has been a concept that has been very close to me. The exhibition is more like an answer to the many problems created by man and the need to reconnect with Nature. I hope that by seeing the art, people get to connect to nature and feel the need to protect trees. I selected artists from different parts of the country to bring in a fresh perspective to this concept," says Annapurna.

The art expo features artists from Delhi, Jaipur, Baroda, Kerala, Auroville and Chennai. It is on till November 3.