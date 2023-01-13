ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi | Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali’s retrospective at Bikaner House includes sketches and collages, even furniture

January 13, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The renowned filmmaker started life as an artist before moving to filmmaking

Georgina Maddox

Muzaffar Ali next to his painting ‘Secrets of the Divine’.

Towering over his artwork, filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali contemplates where to hang the last piece that will complete the ensemble of his exhibition. He pushes back his silver-white locks of hair, scratches his chin, and commands, “Hang it there, and make sure you clean it up before you do,” then settles down to tell us how it all began — way back in 1968, when he had his first exhibition.

A painted screen with collage work, Muzaffar Ali.

ALSO READ
Art | Agents of change: six women artists discuss their canvas and worldview

“I was a young and raw artist, but I discovered that I had an allergic reaction to oil paints. So, I began making collages in 1972 and haven’t ever stopped,” says the 78-year-old, whose repertoire of works, curated by Uma Nair, is on display at Bikaner House in New Delhi.

Known for his award-winning films such as  Gaman (1978),  Umrao Jaan (1981), and  Anjuman (1986), Ali says his paintings and films feed off each other. “I take longer to make films — naturally that is more consuming — but I sketch and doodle almost every day. I am deeply affected by the philosophy of Rumi and in many ways this exhibition is dedicated to him.”

ALSO READ
Jaipur | Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik turns his attention to sacred objects from Amrapali Museum in his new book The Adornment of Gods

Recurring motifs and memories

Looking at the works on display — paintings, collages, sketches as well as design objects such as tables, chairs, screens, a door, a chess board — one gets the sense that the leaf is a recurring motif. Undertaken with a “ritualistic focus”, in Ali’s “arcadia of memories”, the leaves are transformed into engravings that become talismanic objects connected to his life, art and poetry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Muzaffar Ali’s ‘The Muse’.

ALSO READ
What is it that causes nations to start reclaiming their national treasures?

According to the curator, Ali’s understanding of art goes beyond what one sees and his love for the earth is infinite. “Muzaffar is a polymath of varied proportions. This exhibition looks beyond the film director and places him in an abstract realm,” she says.

Another series that Ali has undertaken is a tribute to the car, bringing one up to speed on the vehicle that “defined the 1900s”. He also paints the horse, highlighting not just the animal’s “aggression and power”, but also its “agility and graceful strength that makes it distinct and definitive”.

A special section is dedicated to portraits of the women who have been important to him, both in his work and personal life. “I do not make too many portraits, but when I do they are of special women who have affected my life. I would say that the real people in my life always have an impact on how I essay women in cinema,” says Ali, well-known for his poetic approach to femininity.

What is most characteristic of his portraits are the eyes of the women that capture the pain and passion of life.

‘Muzaffar Ali: Mystic Journeys in Art’ is on at Bikaner House, New Delhi, till January 21, 2023.

The writer is a critic-curator by day, and a visual artist by night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US