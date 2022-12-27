World will miss his gentle wisdom: Nixon

December 27, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Madras, Dec. 26: The U.S. President, Mr. Nixon in a message on the death of Rajaji, has said: “People of goodwill everywhere will miss his gentle wisdom.” The message, handed over to the President, Mr. Giri, at the Raj Bhavan here this morning by the U.S. Counsel-General said: “In the death of Mr. Rajagopalachari, India and the world have lost a great philosopher-statesman. As a leader of India’s freedom movement, as the last Governor-General of India, as Chief Minister of Madras and in other important roles, Mr. Rajagopalachari displayed high intelligence and integrity and profound dedication to his country. People of goodwill everywhere will miss his gentle wisdom. We mourn his passing greatly.” Queen Elizabeth of England has said that in the death of Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, India has lost a great personality. In a message of condolence to President Giri the Queen said: “I have heard with much sadness the death of Mr. Rajagopalachari, who was the Governor-General of India from 1948 to 1950. He enjoyed a wonderfully long and active life and had a distinguished record of public service to his country. With his passing away India has lost a great personality.” In another message to Mr. C.R. Krishnaswamy, Rajaji’s son, the Queen said: “I am sorry to learn of the death of your father who held the office of the Governor-General from 1948 to 1950. I have heard that despite his great age he remained very active indeed right upto the end. I have a very happy recollection of meeting him at the Raj Bhavan in Madras during my visit to India in 1961. My husband and I send you our deepest sympathy.”