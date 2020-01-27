Work for a bright future: President’s call to nation

The President, V.V. Giri, to-day [January 26] told the nation to concentrate its energies on building up a bright future instead of wasting them working at cross-purposes or brooding over the past. In his Republic Day message, broadcast over All India Radio to-night, he said: “The magnitude of our problems is vast and there is no time to lose nor are there any readymade solutions.” While noting that there are differences in outlook and ideology, he pointed out that agreements were more basic and more pervasive. “If we try more seriously to understand the present realities and the long-term interests of the country as a whole, we shall recognise the imperatives as well as the possibilities of harmony,” he said. He added: “In the changes that we seek, our sole and sufficient sanction should be the people’s will, educated and expressed through democratic means.” Mr. Giri recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s message that “work is worship” and Jawaharhal Nehru’s observation that the present generation was condemned to hard work, and said: “Distributive justice is a vain dream without the stern ethics of work.” On the economic front, he observed that the country was poised for a big change. “Our emphasis,” he said, “should be on combining a bold policy of full employment with rapid economic growth.”