The President, V.V. Giri, to-day [January 26] told the nation to concentrate its energies on building up a bright future instead of wasting them working at cross-purposes or brooding over the past. In his Republic Day message, broadcast over All India Radio to-night, he said: “The magnitude of our problems is vast and there is no time to lose nor are there any readymade solutions.” While noting that there are differences in outlook and ideology, he pointed out that agreements were more basic and more pervasive. “If we try more seriously to understand the present realities and the long-term interests of the country as a whole, we shall recognise the imperatives as well as the possibilities of harmony,” he said. He added: “In the changes that we seek, our sole and sufficient sanction should be the people’s will, educated and expressed through democratic means.” Mr. Giri recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s message that “work is worship” and Jawaharhal Nehru’s observation that the present generation was condemned to hard work, and said: “Distributive justice is a vain dream without the stern ethics of work.” On the economic front, he observed that the country was poised for a big change. “Our emphasis,” he said, “should be on combining a bold policy of full employment with rapid economic growth.”
Work for a bright future: President’s call to nation
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 1:11:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/work-for-a-bright-future-presidents-call-to-nation/article30659583.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.